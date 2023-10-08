Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match

Rohit Sharma became the oldest Indian captain to lead the team in an ICC Cricket World Cup match during the India versus Australia World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday.

Aged 36 years and 161 days, Rohit went past Mohammad Azharuddin, who last captained India at the 1999 World Cup at 36 years and 124 days.

Rahul Dravid, who captained the Men in Blue at the 2007 World Cup, is next on the list at 34 years and 71 days.

Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who led India at the first two World Cups (1975 and 1979), is next, followed by MS Dhoni, who led India to the title in 2011 and also skippered the team in 2015.