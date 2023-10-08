MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match

Aged 36 years and 161 days, Rohit went past Mohammad Azharuddin, who last captained India at the 1999 World Cup at 36 years and 124 days.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 14:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins arrive for coin toss.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins arrive for coin toss. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins arrive for coin toss. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohit Sharma became the oldest Indian captain to lead the team in an ICC Cricket World Cup match during the India versus Australia World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday.

Aged 36 years and 161 days, Rohit went past Mohammad Azharuddin, who last captained India at the 1999 World Cup at 36 years and 124 days.

Rahul Dravid, who captained the Men in Blue at the 2007 World Cup, is next on the list at 34 years and 71 days.

Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who led India at the first two World Cups (1975 and 1979), is next, followed by MS Dhoni, who led India to the title in 2011 and also skippered the team in 2015.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

