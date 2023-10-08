Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in the history of the ODI World Cup, with 2278 runs and a record six hundreds and 15 fifties.

He is followed by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is more than 500 runs behind Tendulkar on the list. Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and AB de Villers round off the top five on that list.

The top scorer at the ODI World Cup among active cricketers is current Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 45 2278 56.95 88.98 152 6/15 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 46 1743 45.86 79.95 140* 5/6 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 37 1532 56.74 86.55 124 5/7 Brian Lara (WI) 34 1225 42.24 86.55 116 2/7 AB de Villiers (SA) 23 1207 63.52 117.29 162* 4/6

