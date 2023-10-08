MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs

ICC Cricket World Cup stats: Here is the list of the leading run-scorers at the ODI World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1975.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 13:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays against Pakistan.
India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in the history of the ODI World Cup, with 2278 runs and a record six hundreds and 15 fifties.

IND VS AUS LIVE SCORE, ODI WORLD CUP 2023

He is followed by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is more than 500 runs behind Tendulkar on the list. Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and AB de Villers round off the top five on that list.

The top scorer at the ODI World Cup among active cricketers is current Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 45 2278 56.95 88.98 152 6/15
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 46 1743 45.86 79.95 140* 5/6
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 37 1532 56.74 86.55 124 5/7
Brian Lara (WI) 34 1225 42.24 86.55 116 2/7
AB de Villiers (SA) 23 1207 63.52 117.29 162* 4/6

(Updated ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match)

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 29/1 (7) Warner, Smith rebuild after IND gets Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Defending champion Medvedev out against Korda
    AFP
  4. Casper Ruud breezes through to fourth round of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 29/1 (7) Warner, Smith rebuild after IND gets Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Defending champion Medvedev out against Korda
    AFP
  4. Casper Ruud breezes through to fourth round of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment