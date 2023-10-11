India batter Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most international sixes across formats, eclipsing Chris Gayle’s tally during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle had amassed a haul of 553 sixes (551 innings), which Rohit surpassed in just 473 innings. Rohit is third on the list in ODIs behind Shahid Afridi and Gayle but leads the sixes charts in T20Is with 182 sixes from 140 innings.

FOLLOW | IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Rohit is the third-leading six-hitter among Indians in Test cricket with 77 sixes, only behind Virender Sehwag (91) and MS Dhoni (78).

Rohit joint-fastest batter to 1000 World Cup runs

Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in international cricket across formats.

Most international sixes across formats

Rohit Sharma (India) - 554 sixes*

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 553 sixes

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 476 sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 398 sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 383 sixes

MS Dhoni (India) - 359 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 352 sixes

Eoin Morgan (England) - 346 sixes

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 328 sixes

Jos Buttler - 312 sixes*

* - denotes players active in 2023