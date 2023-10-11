  • Rohit Sharma (India) - 554 sixes*
  • Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 553 sixes
  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 476 sixes
  • Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 398 sixes
  • Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 383 sixes
  • MS Dhoni (India) - 359 sixes
  • Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 352 sixes
  • Eoin Morgan (England) - 346 sixes
  • AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 328 sixes
  • Jos Buttler - 312 sixes*