Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs during IND vs AFG match

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma equalled Australia opener David Warner to become the fastest batter to score 1000 runs in World Cups in 19 innings.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 18:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma.
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma equalled the record for the joint-fastest batter to 1000 runs in World Cups during India’s match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

The India captain started the World Cup with 978 runs in 17 innings and reached the haul in the 19th innings after bagging a duck in the first game against Australia in Chennai. Rohit equalled Australia opener David Warner who achieved the mark in 19 innings in the previous match.

Rohit is the fourth Indian to the 1000-run mark behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VIrat Kohli.

Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs

Rohit began his World Cup journey in the 2015 edition, scoring 330 runs with a century in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. The Mumbaikar broke the records for most hundreds in a single edition, smashing five tons in the 2019 edition. Rohit finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 648 runs.

Rohit is level with Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds at the World Cups, with six tons.

