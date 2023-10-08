Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup got underway on October 5 and early signs hint that batters are going to dominate.

In particular, the attention will be on Rohit Sharma who can get to the record of fastest to 1000 runs. Across two World Cups, the Indian captain has scored 978 runs in 17 innings.

During India’s match against Australia in Chennai, David Warner reached the milestone in 19 innings to break the previous record.

The record was previously held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers who got to the milestone in just 20 innings.

Fastest 1000 Runs in ODI World Cup (Inns)