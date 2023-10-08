MagazineBuy Print

Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the list of players who were the fastest to 1000 runs in World Cups.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 13:29 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
AB de Villliers and Sachin Tendulkar are the joint holders of the record.
AB de Villliers and Sachin Tendulkar are the joint holders of the record.
infoIcon

AB de Villliers and Sachin Tendulkar are the joint holders of the record. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup got underway on October 5 and early signs hint that batters are going to dominate.

In particular, the attention will be on Rohit Sharma who can get to the record of fastest to 1000 runs. Across two World Cups, the Indian captain has scored 978 runs in 17 innings.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE score and updates, ODI World Cup 2023

During India’s match against Australia in Chennai, David Warner reached the milestone in 19 innings to break the previous record.

The record was previously held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers who got to the milestone in just 20 innings.

Fastest 1000 Runs in ODI World Cup (Inns)

Player Editions played Innings
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1992-2011 (6) 20
AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2015 (3) 20
Viv Richards (WI) 1975-1987 (4) 21
Saurav Ganguly (IND) 1999-2007 (3) 21
Mark Waugh (AUS) 1992-1999 (3) 22

