Having played just one ODI since 2017, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel, in India’s World Cup squad came as a bit of a surprise.
As fate would have it, India opens its campaign against Australia at Ashwin’s home ground - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
If selected in the playing lineup for 2023 World Cup opener, Ashwin will walk out in Chennai in the blue jersey for just the fourth time.
Across his 115 games in the format, Ashwin has played just three ODIs in Chennai. The first came in 2010 when India played New Zealand. He then featured for India against the West Indies in the 2011 World Cup before making his final appearance at the venue in 2012 against Pakistan.
In the third ODI, against Pakistan, Ashwin was involved in a partnership worth 125 runs with MS Dhoni for the seventh wicket. The duo took India from 102/6 in the 34th over to 227/6 in 50 overs.
R ASHWIN’s BATTING STATS IN CHENNAI
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|3
|2
|42
|-
|89.13
|31*
- India vs New Zealand, 2010 - DNB
- India vs West Indies, 2011 - 10* (7b, 4x1, 6x0)
- India vs Pakistan, 2012 - 31* (39b, 4x2, 6x0)
R ASHWIN’s BOWLING STATS IN CHENNAI
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Best
|3
|3
|5
|3.53
|19.80
|3/24
- India vs New Zealand, 2010 - 3/24 (8)
- India vs West Indies, 2011 - 2/41 (10)
- India vs Pakistan, 2012 - 0/34 (10)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
- IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
- India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match
- IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE