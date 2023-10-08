MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match

Ravichandran Ashwin, a late draftee into India’s squad, could make his second second World Cup appearance in front of his home crowd.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 10:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Having played just one ODI since 2017, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel, in India’s World Cup squad came as a bit of a surprise.

As fate would have it, India opens its campaign against Australia at Ashwin’s home ground - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

If selected in the playing lineup for 2023 World Cup opener, Ashwin will walk out in Chennai in the blue jersey for just the fourth time.

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE

Across his 115 games in the format, Ashwin has played just three ODIs in Chennai. The first came in 2010 when India played New Zealand. He then featured for India against the West Indies in the 2011 World Cup before making his final appearance at the venue in 2012 against Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin during India’s ODI match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ravichandran Ashwin during India’s ODI match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Ravichandran Ashwin during India’s ODI match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP

IND vs AUS Weather Updates

In the third ODI, against Pakistan, Ashwin was involved in a partnership worth 125 runs with MS Dhoni for the seventh wicket. The duo took India from 102/6 in the 34th over to 227/6 in 50 overs.

R ASHWIN’s BATTING STATS IN CHENNAI

Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best
3 2 42 - 89.13 31*
  • India vs New Zealand, 2010 - DNB
  • India vs West Indies, 2011 - 10* (7b, 4x1, 6x0)
  • India vs Pakistan, 2012 - 31* (39b, 4x2, 6x0)

R ASHWIN’s BOWLING STATS IN CHENNAI

Matches Innings Wickets Economy Average Best
3 3 5 3.53 19.80 3/24
  • India vs New Zealand, 2010 - 3/24 (8)
  • India vs West Indies, 2011 - 2/41 (10)
  • India vs Pakistan, 2012 - 0/34 (10)

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS toss, Chennai rain, playing XI in focus; Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Markram relishes satisfying ton as South Africa picks Sri Lanka apart
    Team Sportstar
  3. R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup: Chennai metro to run till midnight; free return for India vs Australia ticket-holders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment