R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match

Having played just one ODI since 2017, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel, in India’s World Cup squad came as a bit of a surprise.

As fate would have it, India opens its campaign against Australia at Ashwin’s home ground - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

If selected in the playing lineup for 2023 World Cup opener, Ashwin will walk out in Chennai in the blue jersey for just the fourth time.

Across his 115 games in the format, Ashwin has played just three ODIs in Chennai. The first came in 2010 when India played New Zealand. He then featured for India against the West Indies in the 2011 World Cup before making his final appearance at the venue in 2012 against Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin during India’s ODI match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP

In the third ODI, against Pakistan, Ashwin was involved in a partnership worth 125 runs with MS Dhoni for the seventh wicket. The duo took India from 102/6 in the 34th over to 227/6 in 50 overs.

R ASHWIN’s BATTING STATS IN CHENNAI

Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best 3 2 42 - 89.13 31*

India vs New Zealand, 2010 - DNB

India vs West Indies, 2011 - 10* (7b, 4x1, 6x0)

India vs Pakistan, 2012 - 31* (39b, 4x2, 6x0)

R ASHWIN’s BOWLING STATS IN CHENNAI

Matches Innings Wickets Economy Average Best 3 3 5 3.53 19.80 3/24