IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019

India and Australia will lock horns in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
This will be the 13th World Cup match between India and Australia, who have met at the showpiece event since 1983. The two sides have failed to meet only at three editions of the World Cup - 1975, 1979 and 2007.
IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
India and Australia have already played a World Cup match in Chennai - back in 1987 - which India lost by a run. The contest marked Navjot Sidhu’s debut and the explosive batter announced his arrival on the big stage with a blistering 79-ball 73 that included five sixes.
India’s share of agonising defeats against Australia at the World Cup didn’t end there as it suffered another one-run defeat at the next edition - in 1992. Chasing a revised target 236 in 47 overs, Venkatapathy Raju was run out off the last delivery of the match in Brisbane.
That defeat marked the beginning of a long losing streak against Australia in World Cup as India went on to lose four consecutive World Cup matches to the Aussies from there on. The losing streak would only be snapped in the quarterfinal of the 2011 edition, when Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina guided the eventual champion home with an epochal partnership for the sixth wicket.
IND VS AUS - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS
Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 at the last World Cup is the highest score by an Indian batter against Australia in the tournament. Dhawan and Ajay Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 100 in 1999, are the only Indians to score a century against the Aussies at the World Cup.
IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
- Ricky Ponting - 140* (121) - Johannesburg, 2003
- Mark Waugh - 126 (135) - Wankhede, 1996
- Shikhar Dhawan - 117 (109) - The Oval, 2019
IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
- Ken MacLeay - 6/39 (11.5) - Nottingham, 1983
- Damien Fleming - 5/36 (9) - Wankhede, 1996
- Kapil Dev - 5/43 (12) - Nottingham, 1983
MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|5
|303
|101.00
|94.68
|140*
|Mark Waugh (AUS)
|2
|209
|104.50
|89.31
|126
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|6
|194
|32.33
|81.17
|90
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|5
|9
|3.79
|20.22
|5/43
|Craig McDermott (AUS)
|3
|8
|5.24
|19.00
|4/56
|Steve Waugh (AUS)
|5
|8
|5.48
|23.87
|2/8
