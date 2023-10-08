IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019

India and Australia will lock horns in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

This will be the 13th World Cup match between India and Australia, who have met at the showpiece event since 1983. The two sides have failed to meet only at three editions of the World Cup - 1975, 1979 and 2007.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS Matches played: 12 India won: 4 Australia won: 8 Last result: India won by 36 runs (The Oval; 2019) Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 3

India and Australia have already played a World Cup match in Chennai - back in 1987 - which India lost by a run. The contest marked Navjot Sidhu’s debut and the explosive batter announced his arrival on the big stage with a blistering 79-ball 73 that included five sixes.

India’s share of agonising defeats against Australia at the World Cup didn’t end there as it suffered another one-run defeat at the next edition - in 1992. Chasing a revised target 236 in 47 overs, Venkatapathy Raju was run out off the last delivery of the match in Brisbane.

That defeat marked the beginning of a long losing streak against Australia in World Cup as India went on to lose four consecutive World Cup matches to the Aussies from there on. The losing streak would only be snapped in the quarterfinal of the 2011 edition, when Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina guided the eventual champion home with an epochal partnership for the sixth wicket.

IND VS AUS - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS 1983: Australia won by 162 runs (Nottingham) 1983: India won by 118 runs (Chelmsford) 1987: Australia won by one run (Chennai) 1987: India won by 56 runs (Delhi) 1992: Australia won by one run (Brisbane) 1996: Australia won by 16 runs (Wankhede) 1999: Australia won by 77 runs (The Oval) 2003: Australia won by nine wickets (Centurion) 2003: Australia won by 125 runs (Johannesburg) 2011: India won by five wickets (Ahmedabad) 2015: Australia won by 95 runs (Sydney) 2019: India won by 36 runs (The Oval)

Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 at the last World Cup is the highest score by an Indian batter against Australia in the tournament. Dhawan and Ajay Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 100 in 1999, are the only Indians to score a century against the Aussies at the World Cup.

IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ricky Ponting - 140* (121) - Johannesburg, 2003

Mark Waugh - 126 (135) - Wankhede, 1996

Shikhar Dhawan - 117 (109) - The Oval, 2019

IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Ken MacLeay - 6/39 (11.5) - Nottingham, 1983

Damien Fleming - 5/36 (9) - Wankhede, 1996

Kapil Dev - 5/43 (12) - Nottingham, 1983

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ricky Ponting (AUS) 5 303 101.00 94.68 140* Mark Waugh (AUS) 2 209 104.50 89.31 126 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 6 194 32.33 81.17 90

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Kapil Dev (IND) 5 9 3.79 20.22 5/43 Craig McDermott (AUS) 3 8 5.24 19.00 4/56 Steve Waugh (AUS) 5 8 5.48 23.87 2/8