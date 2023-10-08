MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019

IND vs AUS: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and Australia.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 07:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kapil Dev in action at the 1983 World Cup and (right) Virat Kohli plays a shot in 2019.
Kapil Dev in action at the 1983 World Cup and (right) Virat Kohli plays a shot in 2019. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/ AFP
infoIcon

Kapil Dev in action at the 1983 World Cup and (right) Virat Kohli plays a shot in 2019. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/ AFP

India and Australia will lock horns in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

This will be the 13th World Cup match between India and Australia, who have met at the showpiece event since 1983. The two sides have failed to meet only at three editions of the World Cup - 1975, 1979 and 2007.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 12
India won: 4
Australia won: 8
Last result: India won by 36 runs (The Oval; 2019)
Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 3

India and Australia have already played a World Cup match in Chennai - back in 1987 - which India lost by a run. The contest marked Navjot Sidhu’s debut and the explosive batter announced his arrival on the big stage with a blistering 79-ball 73 that included five sixes.

India’s share of agonising defeats against Australia at the World Cup didn’t end there as it suffered another one-run defeat at the next edition - in 1992. Chasing a revised target 236 in 47 overs, Venkatapathy Raju was run out off the last delivery of the match in Brisbane.

That defeat marked the beginning of a long losing streak against Australia in World Cup as India went on to lose four consecutive World Cup matches to the Aussies from there on. The losing streak would only be snapped in the quarterfinal of the 2011 edition, when Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina guided the eventual champion home with an epochal partnership for the sixth wicket.

IND VS AUS - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS
1983: Australia won by 162 runs (Nottingham)
1983: India won by 118 runs (Chelmsford)
1987: Australia won by one run (Chennai)
1987: India won by 56 runs (Delhi)
1992: Australia won by one run (Brisbane)
1996: Australia won by 16 runs (Wankhede)
1999: Australia won by 77 runs (The Oval)
2003: Australia won by nine wickets (Centurion)
2003: Australia won by 125 runs (Johannesburg)
2011: India won by five wickets (Ahmedabad)
2015: Australia won by 95 runs (Sydney)
2019: India won by 36 runs (The Oval)

Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 at the last World Cup is the highest score by an Indian batter against Australia in the tournament. Dhawan and Ajay Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 100 in 1999, are the only Indians to score a century against the Aussies at the World Cup.

IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

  • Ricky Ponting - 140* (121) - Johannesburg, 2003
  • Mark Waugh - 126 (135) - Wankhede, 1996
  • Shikhar Dhawan - 117 (109) - The Oval, 2019

IND VS AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

  • Ken MacLeay - 6/39 (11.5) - Nottingham, 1983
  • Damien Fleming - 5/36 (9) - Wankhede, 1996
  • Kapil Dev - 5/43 (12) - Nottingham, 1983

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 5 303 101.00 94.68 140*
Mark Waugh (AUS) 2 209 104.50 89.31 126
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 6 194 32.33 81.17 90

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Kapil Dev (IND) 5 9 3.79 20.22 5/43
Craig McDermott (AUS) 3 8 5.24 19.00 4/56
Steve Waugh (AUS) 5 8 5.48 23.87 2/8

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment