India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first; Shardul in for Ashwin in playing XI

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul opt out of net session ahead of India’s World Cup encounter against Afghanistan

India batting coach Vikram Rathour didn’t offer too many clues into India’s potential playing eleven for its ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

However, after he relentlessly sent throwdowns to Suryakumar Yadav during India’s optional two-hour net session on match eve at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he may have had some ideas.

India’s batting pantheon is such that even with local boy Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the saviours at Chennai against the mighty Aussies, opting out of the session, it was tough for the eye to zero in on a particular practice strip.

And yet, with Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer batting in tandem on adjacent pitches, it was Suryakumar, yet to make his World Cup debut, who was the cynosure of all eyes.