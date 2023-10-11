MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first; Shardul in for Ashwin in playing XI

IND vs AFG Live Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow all the action updates, scorecard and highlights from the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.

Updated : Oct 11, 2023 13:42 IST

Team Sportstar
INDORE, 24/09/2023: Shardul Thakur before the the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu
INDORE, 24/09/2023: Shardul Thakur before the the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
INDORE, 24/09/2023: Shardul Thakur before the the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan happening in New Delhi.

  • October 11, 2023 13:42
    Teams

    Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    India - Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • October 11, 2023 13:32
    Toss

    Afghanistan wins toss and elects to bat first. Afghanistan fields an unchanged XI.

    India makes one change - Shardul Thakur comes in for R Ashwin.

  • October 11, 2023 13:21
    IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 3

    India won: 2

    Tied: 1

    Last result: India won by 11 runs (Southampton; June 2019)

  • October 11, 2023 12:50
    THE SQUADS

    INDIA

    Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

    AFGHANISTAN

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

  • October 11, 2023 12:43
    Virat Kohli, KL Rahul opt out of net session ahead of India’s World Cup encounter against Afghanistan

    India batting coach Vikram Rathour didn’t offer too many clues into India’s potential playing eleven for its ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

    However, after he relentlessly sent throwdowns to Suryakumar Yadav during India’s optional two-hour net session on match eve at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he may have had some ideas.

    India’s batting pantheon is such that even with local boy Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the saviours at Chennai against the mighty Aussies, opting out of the session, it was tough for the eye to zero in on a particular practice strip.

    And yet, with Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer batting in tandem on adjacent pitches, it was Suryakumar, yet to make his World Cup debut, who was the cynosure of all eyes.

  • October 11, 2023 12:32
    Streaming info

    Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AFG World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AFG World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 11, 2023 12:23
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

    AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • October 11, 2023 12:18
    Preview

    Deep in the heart of Delhi with its symbols of power, tree-lined roads, dry heat and dodgy air, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla for the old fans, geared up for Wednesday’s World Cup clash between India and Afghanistan.

    On Tuesday, the sun beat down on the turf, painters got busy dabbing sponsor logos on the outfield and the public address system cleared its throat with English songs and there was even an impromptu interlude with shades of Arabic music.

    The venue, a witness to many a stellar deed with the prime being Anil Kumble’s ‘Perfect 10’, should help the Indian caravan roll smoothly.

    Having got past Australia in Chennai, Rohit Sharma’s men start as the obvious favourite but a little statistical detail remains: India and Afghanistan were once locked in a tie in an Asia Cup match in Dubai in 2018.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
