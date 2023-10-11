Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century

India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in ICC World Cup history with his seventh hundred coming against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rohit reached the mark off just 63 deliveries with 12 fours and 4 sixes. The 36-year-old also equalled the record to become the fastest batter to cross 1000 World Cup runs, reaching the mark in just 19 innings.

Rohit became the fourth Indian to the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cups behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Rohit began his World Cup journey in the 2015 edition, scoring 330 runs with a century in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. The Mumbaikar broke the records for most hundreds in a single edition, smashing five tons in the 2019 edition. Rohit finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 648 runs.