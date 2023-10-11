MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma went past Sachin Tendulkar’s record with his 7th World Cup in just 19 innings on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 19:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record with his seventh ton in Delhi.
Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record with his seventh ton in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record with his seventh ton in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in ICC World Cup history with his seventh hundred coming against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rohit reached the mark off just 63 deliveries with 12 fours and 4 sixes. The 36-year-old also equalled the record to become the fastest batter to cross 1000 World Cup runs, reaching the mark in just 19 innings.

FOLLOW | IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Rohit became the fourth Indian to the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cups behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Rohit began his World Cup journey in the 2015 edition, scoring 330 runs with a century in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. The Mumbaikar broke the records for most hundreds in a single edition, smashing five tons in the 2019 edition. Rohit finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 648 runs.

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India vs Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli in top 10, Rohit Sharma 12th in full list of leading run-getters in WCs 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit breaks Tendulkar’s record with 7th century in IND vs AFG match in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit goes 6th with 63-ball hundred in IND vs AFG, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma hits 555 sixes, goes past Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma hits fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls in IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket with 554th maximum
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs during IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli in top 10, Rohit Sharma 12th in full list of leading run-getters in WCs 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit breaks Tendulkar’s record with 7th century in IND vs AFG match in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit goes 6th with 63-ball hundred in IND vs AFG, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma hits 555 sixes, goes past Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment