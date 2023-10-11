MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s haul of World Cup runs in his 53rd innings against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 20:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian player Virat Kohli plays a shot against Afghanistan.
Indian player Virat Kohli plays a shot against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian player Virat Kohli plays a shot against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

India batter Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ICC World Cups (50-over and T20Is) during the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Featuring in his 53rd World Cup innings, Kohli crossed Tendulkar’s haul of 2278 runs with a 60-plus average. Kohli featured in his first World Cup tournament during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 282 runs from nine innings with a best of 100 not out in his debut match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket with 554th maximum

Kohli has featured in five T20 World Cups and leads the batting charts with 1141 runs in 25 innings with 14 fifties and an average of 81.50.

Kohli is the third-highest Indian run-getter in ODI World Cups, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 55, which took his ODI World Cup tally to 1170 runs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

India vs Afghanistan /

Sachin Tendulkar /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia hopes to shrug off India defeat as it takes on high-flying South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma hits fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls in IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia hopes to shrug off India defeat as it takes on high-flying South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment