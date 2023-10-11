Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups

India batter Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ICC World Cups (50-over and T20Is) during the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Featuring in his 53rd World Cup innings, Kohli crossed Tendulkar’s haul of 2278 runs with a 60-plus average. Kohli featured in his first World Cup tournament during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 282 runs from nine innings with a best of 100 not out in his debut match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Kohli has featured in five T20 World Cups and leads the batting charts with 1141 runs in 25 innings with 14 fifties and an average of 81.50.

Kohli is the third-highest Indian run-getter in ODI World Cups, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 55, which took his ODI World Cup tally to 1170 runs.