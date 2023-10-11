Rohit Sharma recorded the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls during the match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Saturday.

The 36-year-old surpassed Virender Sehwag’s 81-ball hundred against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup. Rohit also broke the record for most hundreds in the World Cup with his seventh century across three editions, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six from as many seasons.

The 36-year-old also equalled the record to become the fastest batter to cross 1000 World Cup runs, reaching the mark in just 19 innings.

Rohit became the fourth Indian to the 1000-run mark behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Rohit began his World Cup journey in the 2015 edition, scoring 330 runs with a century in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. The Mumbaikar broke the records for most hundreds in a single edition, smashing five tons in the 2019 edition. Rohit finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 648 runs.

Fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian