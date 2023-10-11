  • 63 balls - Rohit Sharma - India vs Afghanistan, 2023
  • 81 balls - Virender Sehwag - India vs Bermuda, 2007
  • 83 balls - Virat Kohli - India vs Bangladesh, 2011
  • 84 balls - Sachin Tendulkar - India vs Kenya, 1999
  • 84 balls - Shikhar Dhawan - India vs Ireland, 2015