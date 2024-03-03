MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: TN eyes early wickets against Mumbai; MP 47/1 in reply to Vidarbha 170 all out

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Live Score: Get the scores and updates from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals as Mumbai takes on Tamil Nadu while Vidarbha meets Madhya Pradesh.

Updated : Mar 03, 2024 08:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Madhya Pradesh's batsman Yash Dubey (R) and Himanshu Mantri during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal cricket match, between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh's batsman Yash Dubey (R) and Himanshu Mantri during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal cricket match, between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
lightbox-info

Madhya Pradesh's batsman Yash Dubey (R) and Himanshu Mantri during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal cricket match, between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy semifinals as TN squares up against Mumbai and Vidarbha takes on Madhya Pradesh.

  • March 03, 2024 08:40
    Vidarbha vs MP Day 1 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1

    The Madhya Pradesh pace battery, spearheaded by Avesh Khan’s four wickets, made the most of conducive conditions to orchestrate Vidarbha’s batting demolition on day one of the first Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur on Saturday.

  • March 03, 2024 08:31
    LIVE STREAMING

    The semifinal matches between TN and Mumbai as well as Vidarbha and MP will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

  • March 03, 2024 08:29
    Stay Tuned!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Stay Tuned for all scores and updates from Day 2 of TN vs MUM and VID vs MP.

Ranji Trophy

