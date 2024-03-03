Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: TN eyes early wickets against Mumbai; MP 47/1 in reply to Vidarbha 170 all out

- March 03, 2024 08:40Vidarbha vs MP Day 1 report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
The Madhya Pradesh pace battery, spearheaded by Avesh Khan’s four wickets, made the most of conducive conditions to orchestrate Vidarbha’s batting demolition on day one of the first Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur on Saturday.
- March 03, 2024 08:31LIVE STREAMING
The semifinal matches between TN and Mumbai as well as Vidarbha and MP will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 03, 2024 08:29Stay Tuned!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Stay Tuned for all scores and updates from Day 2 of TN vs MUM and VID vs MP.
