MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1

Avesh, who took four wickets for 49 runs, was the pick of Madhya Pradesh bowlers, as the side wrapped up Vidarbha’s first innings for just 170 runs on the opening day.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 18:10 IST , Nagpur - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Madhya Pradesh bowler Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey during the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur.
Madhya Pradesh bowler Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey during the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Madhya Pradesh bowler Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey during the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh pace battery, spearheaded by Avesh Khan’s four wickets, made the most of conducive conditions to orchestrate Vidarbha’s batting demolition on day one of the first Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur on Saturday.

The overcast conditions and a green tinge on the playing strip could not convince Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar, who won the toss and opted to bat, entrusting his willow-wielders to negotiate any early movement and extra bounce.

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Highlights

It seemed to be the right call after Atharva Taide’s (39, 63b, 8x4) initial burst took Vidarbha to 27 runs in five overs. His back-to-back drives – first through point and then down the ground – off Anubhav Agarwal put forth his intent in the second over.

But a nip-backer from Avesh, which breached Dhruv Shorey’s defence in the seventh over, sprung the visitor into action. With Kulwant Khejroliya and Anubhav showing better control after the wicket, Taide and his partner Aman Mokhade dropped anchor.

But the stonewalling ended when Venkatesh Iyer strangled Taide down leg-side. Despite ample assistance from the pitch, it took 27 overs for the short-ball ploy to dawn upon MP. With boundary riders behind and in front of square on the on-side, Avesh forced Mokhade to miscue a pull to fine-leg.

MP’s incursions continued in the second session as a helpless Karun Nair (63, 105b, 9x4) saw his side’s implosion from the non-striker’s end. Yash Rathod’s promise proved brief when Venkatesh castled him on 17 before Yash Dubey plucked a one-handed blinder at gully to end Wadkar’s stay.

ALSO READ | TN captain Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first against Mumbai backfires on Day 1

Aditya Sarwate joined Nair for the sixth wicket but their 24 runs together were a momentary pause in Vidarbha’s slide. Anubhav cleaned up Sarwate, and Avesh accounted for Akshay Wakhare and Yash Thakur in the space of four deliveries.

Nair lapped up every opportunity to collect boundaries square of the wicket, bringing up his half-century in 79 balls. A delivery from Khejroliya skidded through and rearranged Nair’s stumps but not before he prolonged Vidarbha’s essay into the third session and its run tally to 170.

Himanshu Mantri and Dubey gave no hint of any urgency as they commenced Madhya Pradesh’s pursuit of a first-innings lead. Even though Umesh Yadav removed Dubey caught-behind, Harsh Gawali and Mantri took their side to 47 for one at Stumps, well poised to bat the home team out of the contest.

BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 170 (Karun Nair 63; Avesh Khan 4/49) vs Madhya Pradesh 47/1.
Toss: Vidarbha.

Related Topics

Vidarbha /

Avesh Khan /

Madhya Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy /

Akshay Wadkar /

Atharwa Taide /

Dhruv Shorey /

Kulwant Khejroliya /

Umesh Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur in high-octane WPL fixture; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Ranji Trophy: TN captain Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first against Mumbai backfires on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview, streaming and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy: TN captain Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first against Mumbai backfires on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur in high-octane WPL fixture; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Ranji Trophy: TN captain Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first against Mumbai backfires on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview, streaming and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment