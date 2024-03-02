Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down

Tamil Nadu 15/3 in 9 overs vs Mumbai

Tushar Deshpande strikes and Tamil Nadu is in all sorts of trouble having lost its top-order for just 12 runs on the board. Pradosh Paul falls as the southpaw drills a delivery straight into the hands of the bowler. A simple caught and bowled and Mumbai is completly on top of the opposition, with Ajinkya Rahane setting an attacking field and looking for further inroads. All three bowlers - Shardul, Mohit and Tushar have picked a wicket each and it will be test of character for Baba Indrajith and Sai Kishore.