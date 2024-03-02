Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down

- March 02, 2024 11:07Tamil Nadu 42/5 in 178 Overs vs Mumbai
Five down! Tamil Nadu would never have dreamt of this kind of start, and that too in an all-important semifinal. Tushar Deshpande picks up his third wicket as Baba Indrajith falls. Tanush Kotian took a very low catch at mid-wicket and after multiple replays, the third umpire ruled the batsman out. It is a huge blow for Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai is firmly on top. What a dream start for the home side.
- March 02, 2024 11:01Vidarbha 62/1 in 18 overs vs Madhya Pradesh
The fifty is up for Vidarbha as Atharva Taide and Mokhade have forged a partnership. Although it’s still just 30 runs, it’s an important one as they have denied Madhya Pradesh a wicket after the fall of Dhruv Shorey.
- March 02, 2024 10:58Tamil Nadu 42/4 in 16 Overs vs Mumbai
Spin being introduced with Shams Mulani into the attack as Mumbai aims to make further inroads. Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar have brought some sort of stability to the innings and the boundaries are freely coming. Mumbai still attacking, and a wicket before the lunch break would give them complete control. For Tamil Nadu, this partnership is the key.
- March 02, 2024 10:34Tamil Nadu 25/4 in 11 Overs vs Mumbai
Mumbai is all over Tamil Nadu and this time the skipper departs as Tushar Deshpande picks his second wicket. Absolutely brilliant from Mumbai and Tamil Nadu has squandered the benefit of winning the toss. An absolute peach from Despande as the ball nips back in and breaches the defence of Sai Kishore to castle the stumps. Tamil Nadu in disarray as Vijay Shankar walks in.
- March 02, 2024 10:28Live Streaming Info
The Ranji Trophy matches are live streamed on Jio Cinema app
- March 02, 2024 10:26Vidarbha 44/1 in 11 overs vs Madhya Pradesh
Avesh Khan strikes early, as he castles Dhruv Shorey. Avesh breaks the 32-run opening stand as Aman Mokhade joins Atharva Taide.
- March 02, 2024 10:23Tamil Nadu 15/3 in 9 overs vs Mumbai
Tushar Deshpande strikes and Tamil Nadu is in all sorts of trouble having lost its top-order for just 12 runs on the board. Pradosh Paul falls as the southpaw drills a delivery straight into the hands of the bowler. A simple caught and bowled and Mumbai is completly on top of the opposition, with Ajinkya Rahane setting an attacking field and looking for further inroads. All three bowlers - Shardul, Mohit and Tushar have picked a wicket each and it will be test of character for Baba Indrajith and Sai Kishore.
- March 02, 2024 10:16Tamil Nadu 12/2 in 8 Overs vs Mumbai
Mumbai is calling the shots at the moment as Mohit Avasthi strikes to remove N Jagadessan. On a track that has a bit of green at the BKC the Mumbai bowlers are making the most of the conditions. Mohit with an absolute peach, got Jagadeesan in a tangle with the batsman not able to keep the ball down as Musheer Khan took a good catch at short leg. Playing with soft hands will be the key on this surface as R Sai Kishore walks in early.
- March 02, 2024 09:57Vidarbha 27/0 in 5 Overs vs Madhya Pradesh
Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey have begun well, giving Vidarbha a sedate start. Both batsmen have found the boundaries, with Taide finding the fence three times. MP has used three bowlets so far, and it will be Avesh Khan who will hold the key.
- March 02, 2024 09:49Tamil Nadu 4/1 in 3 Overs vs Mumbai
Shardul Thakur strikes and has given Mumbai an early breakthrough by trapping B Sai Sudharsan. N Jagadeesan is yet to open his account as Pradosh Paul gets off the mark with a boundary. Mumbai on the attack.
- March 02, 2024 09:46Vidarbha Playing XI
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Aman Mokhade
- March 02, 2024 09:46Madhya Pradesh Playing XI
Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Harsh Gawli, Shubham S Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sagar Solanki
- March 02, 2024 09:29Mumbai Playing XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Bhupen Lalwani, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande
- March 02, 2024 09:29Tamil Nadu Playing XI
N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith(c), Pradosh Paul, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen
- March 02, 2024 09:26Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai
- March 02, 2024 09:26Vidarbha vs MP
- March 02, 2024 09:24Toss Updates
Vidarbha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Madhya Pradesh while in the other match, the coin has landed in favour of Tamil Nadu who has opted to bat first.
- March 02, 2024 09:20Ranji Trophy semifinal: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
- March 02, 2024 09:18Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu
