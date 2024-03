Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on Sunday, March 3.

ATHLETICS

Triple jumper Chitravel takes 11th spot at World Indoor Championships

Asian Games bronze medallist Praveen Chitravel was far from his personal best, leaping 16.45m to finish 11th in the men’s triple jump event of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old, who has a national record of 17.37m, jumped 15.76m in the first attempt and gradually improved it to 16.29m and then 16.45m in his third attempt at the Emirates Arena here on Saturday.

Incidentally, it was the season’s best effort for Chitravel who won bronze at Hangzhou last year with a jump of 16.68m.

Burkinabe athlete Hugues Fabrice Zango (17.53m), Yasser Mohammed Triki of Algeria (17.35m) and Tiago Pereira of Portugal (17.08m) took the top three places on the podium.

- PTI