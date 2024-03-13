MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal

AFC Cup 2023-24: To stay in the competition, Odisha FC will first have to wipe out the 4-0 deficit before aiming to make further inroads against Central Coast Mariners.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 22:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players during a practice session ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinal against Central Coast Mariners.
Odisha FC players during a practice session ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinal against Central Coast Mariners. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC players during a practice session ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinal against Central Coast Mariners. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Odisha FC faces an uphill task as it takes on Australian side Central Coast Mariners FC in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-Zonal semifinal second leg at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

Given the current scenario in the two-legged encounter, Sergio Lobera’s men are certainly staring at elimination from the competition. In the first leg, played at the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales last Thursday, the home team were a runaway 4-0 winners. To stay in the competition, OFC will first have to wipe out the deficit before aiming to make further inroads.

But then, Lobera is a thorough professional who believes nothing is impossible in a game of football. He is cautiously optimistic, as he is completely aware of the rivals’ strength.

“They are an amazing team, obviously. They are doing an amazing job in this competition. They are one of the best teams in Australia, for sure,” Lobera acknowledged.

“In football, everything is possible, and we need to believe in the end. We need to fight till the end. They need to play here, and it’s not easy to play in Kalinga. I think tomorrow is a different environment for them,” said the Spanish coach.

Central Coast Mariners head coach Mark Jackson didn’t sound too bothered about the change of venue. With a four-goal lead, he is sitting comfortably, and his words ooze confidence, naturally.

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera with striker Diego Maurico.
Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera with striker Diego Maurico. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
lightbox-info

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera with striker Diego Maurico. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

“We don’t change our approach in any game. We were happy with the result in Australia in the first leg. We have to approach this game like any other game. We should know where we want to go and how to take the game to the opposition, and we should also be strong defensively. So, nothing changes for us,” said Jackson, who remained an England U20 international during his playing days.

Among the Mariners’ attackers, Mikael Doka is likely to cause the most headache for the home side. He struck two goals in the first leg, and if he carries the same form on the Kalinga Stadium pitch, then OFC, which is currently placed third in the ISL standings, may have to devise some special plan for the 24-year-old Brazilian striker.

The man Odisha could be depending on to deliver the goods is a Brazilian, too. The 32-year-old Diego Mauricio has proved to be a prolific scorer for the Bhubaneswar side, but it remains to be seen to what extent he can stretch the well-knit defence of the A-League side.

The kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

AFC Cup /

Odisha FC /

Central Coast Mariners

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
  3. BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma smashes half-century, Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Giants to reach final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barakat, former national team player of Palestine, killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
    AP
  3. Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Nashville: CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16: Preview, Predicted XI, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Highlights: Sadiku double helps MBSG to 4-3 win over KBFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
  3. BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma smashes half-century, Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Giants to reach final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment