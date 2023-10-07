IND vs AUS: Rain in Chennai on eve of India vs Australia ODI World Cup match

Heavy rains lashed across parts of Chennai on Saturday, a day before India’s opening ICC ODI World Cup match against Australia at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Showers have been on and off across the city since last week. However, weather forecast suggests that the game on Sunday is unlikely to be affected by rain.

The weather is expected to be largely clear on Sunday with temperatures ranging between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. While the humidity is expected to be in the high 70s, there is only a predicted eight per cent chance of rain in the afternoon on Sunday.

The high-intensity India-Australia match will have a 2 P. M. start at the venue.