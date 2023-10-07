MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Rain in Chennai on eve of India vs Australia ODI World Cup match

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: While heavy showers hit parts of Chennai on Saturday evening, the weather is expected to be clear and sunny for the India-Australia match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 17:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Saturday evening.
Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: AP
Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy rains lashed across parts of Chennai on Saturday, a day before India’s opening ICC ODI World Cup match against Australia at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Showers have been on and off across the city since last week. However, weather forecast suggests that the game on Sunday is unlikely to be affected by rain.

The weather is expected to be largely clear on Sunday with temperatures ranging between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. While the humidity is expected to be in the high 70s, there is only a predicted eight per cent chance of rain in the afternoon on Sunday.

The high-intensity India-Australia match will have a 2 P. M. start at the venue.

