Track and field introducing prize money at Olympics; Paris Games gold medallists to get $50,000

World Athletics said it was setting aside $2.4 million to pay the gold medallists across the 48 events on the track and field program for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 15:24 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

AP
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.
infoIcon

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. | Photo Credit: AP

Track and field is set to become the first sport to introduce prize money at the Olympics, with World Athletics saying Wednesday it would pay $50,000 (INR 41,60,075) to gold medallists in Paris.

The governing body of athletics said it was setting aside $2.4 million to pay the gold medallists across the 48 events on the track and field program for this year’s Paris Olympics. Relay teams will split the $50,000 between their members. Payments for silver and bronze medallists are planned to start from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ | French athletics meet shuts doors on Indian participation citing high doping numbers

“While it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal, or on the commitment and focus it takes to even represent your country at an Olympic Games, I think it is important we start somewhere and make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

The modern Olympics originated as an amateur sports event and the International Olympic Committee does not award prize money, though many medallists receive payments from their countries’ governments, national sports bodies or from sponsors.

