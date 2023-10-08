Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him

India batter Shubman Gill is set to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday. The official broadcaster confirmed that Gill did not travel to the venue with the team ahead of the toss.

The news of Gill being down with dengue had filtered in on Friday and head coach Rahul Dravid had told the media that he was feeling better and that the medical was monitoring him.

However, Gill has failed to recover in time for India’s campaign opener against the Aussies.

“Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn’t recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn’t recover. Ishan (Kishan) comes in to replace him, he will open the batting,” captain Rohit Sharma said ahead of the toss.