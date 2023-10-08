MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him

Shubman Gill is set to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 12:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill in action.
India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India batter Shubman Gill is set to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday. The official broadcaster confirmed that Gill did not travel to the venue with the team ahead of the toss.

The news of Gill being down with dengue had filtered in on Friday and head coach Rahul Dravid had told the media that he was feeling better and that the medical was monitoring him.

However, Gill has failed to recover in time for India’s campaign opener against the Aussies.

“Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn’t recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn’t recover. Ishan (Kishan) comes in to replace him, he will open the batting,” captain Rohit Sharma said ahead of the toss.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 16/1 (5) Bumrah removes Marsh, Smith joins Warner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 16/1 (5) Bumrah removes Marsh, Smith joins Warner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment