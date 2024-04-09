Venues announced for England Tests in New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday said that England’s three-Test tour later this year will see matches at Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

The first two of the three World Test Championship matches will be back-to back at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, from November 28 and at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, from December 6.

The third and final Test will be at Hamilton’s Seddon Park beginning December 14.

There were capacity crowds for the first three days of both of New Zealand’s recent home Tests against Australia and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hope the five-day games against England will also bring in the fans in huge numbers.

“In the past there’s often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of Test cricket, without that translating into ticket sales,” said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink.

“The difference over the past summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that the interest is being converted to bums on seats and is driving record viewership numbers.

“We’re looking forward to that continuing.”