Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket for five years

Khan, who has been playing in the UAE with the intention of representing the Gulf country, was called up to the Pakistan camp after blazing back-to-back centuries last month in the PSL.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 22:25 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan in action in the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan in action in the Pakistan Super League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan in action in the Pakistan Super League. | Photo Credit: AP

UAE-based batsman Usman Khan was banned from Emirati cricket for five years on Friday after he joined a Pakistan training camp in an apparent bid to play for the country of his birth.

Khan, who has been living and playing in the United Arab Emirates with the intention of representing the Gulf country, was called up to the Pakistan camp after blazing back-to-back centuries last month in the Pakistan Super League.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars

The 28-year-old was “found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board”, said a statement from the UAE governing body.

“After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects.”

The decision rules Khan, who was reportedly 14 months from satisfying the residency requirement to play for the UAE, out of the ILT20 and Abu Dhabi T10, both played in the country.

He will now target Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand and a ticket to the T20 World Cup in June, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies.

