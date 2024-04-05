MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: RCB aims to ‘peak at right time’ against in-form bowling attack of Royals

Rajasthan Royals has won all its matches in the IPL so far, with three of its bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Nandre Burger in the purple cap race.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 21:48 IST , Jaipur - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
RCB player Virat Kohli with Rajasthan Royals players Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal during a net practice session on the eve of the match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.
RCB player Virat Kohli with Rajasthan Royals players Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal during a net practice session on the eve of the match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB player Virat Kohli with Rajasthan Royals players Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal during a net practice session on the eve of the match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals may boast some superstars in its batting line-up, but its bowlers have delivered consistently, too. Yuzvendra Chahal has played a vital role in the Royals’ balanced attack in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It is not just a couple of bowlers that have contributed, but all the six,” Chahal said at a press conference. We now have a lot of experience in the death overs, in Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan.”

The leg-spinner feels the addition of the South African left-arm quick Nandre Burger has made a difference.

“A left-arm bowling at 150 kmph can be tough for the batters, and sometimes with the new ball you need pace,” he said. “We are happy we have two left-armers (Trent Boult being the other).”

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Sanju Samson’s RR looks to continue winning momentum in ‘royal’ battle against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said he wasn’t going to think too much about Rajasthan Royals’ form.

“We want to peak at the right time and that starts tomorrow (Saturday),” he said.

“Yes, we could have done a little better in our previous games, like being a bit more aggressive and taking a few more wickets. Our batting probably has to commit a little more to the attacking intent. Our new players Yash Dayal and Mayank Dagar have been impressive.”

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
