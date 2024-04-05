IPL 2024: RCB aims to ‘peak at right time’ against in-form bowling attack of Royals

Rajasthan Royals may boast some superstars in its batting line-up, but its bowlers have delivered consistently, too. Yuzvendra Chahal has played a vital role in the Royals’ balanced attack in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It is not just a couple of bowlers that have contributed, but all the six,” Chahal said at a press conference. We now have a lot of experience in the death overs, in Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan.”

The leg-spinner feels the addition of the South African left-arm quick Nandre Burger has made a difference.

“A left-arm bowling at 150 kmph can be tough for the batters, and sometimes with the new ball you need pace,” he said. “We are happy we have two left-armers (Trent Boult being the other).”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said he wasn’t going to think too much about Rajasthan Royals’ form.

“We want to peak at the right time and that starts tomorrow (Saturday),” he said.

“Yes, we could have done a little better in our previous games, like being a bit more aggressive and taking a few more wickets. Our batting probably has to commit a little more to the attacking intent. Our new players Yash Dayal and Mayank Dagar have been impressive.”