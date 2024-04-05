MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson’s RR looks to continue winning momentum in ‘royal’ battle against RCB

Rajasthan Royals has won all its matches in IPL 2024, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru has lost two its three games this season, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in its previous fixture.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 19:43 IST , Jaipur - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Rajasthan Royals comes into the match after a six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan Royals comes into the match after a six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals comes into the match after a six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gone for a slight change in its name this season, but there has not been much of a change to its tradition of disappointing its fans in the early stage of this IPL.

It must be desperate to give its supporters something to cheer about and put its campaign back on track when it takes on a confident Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Sanju Samson’s men have won all their three games so far. That they have done it without their formidable opening duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal making much of a contribution says a lot about the way they have performed thus far.

The captain himself has had a couple of disappointing knocks after his 82 not out against Lucknow Super Giants in the opening match. But Riyan Parag’s consistency has made up for the lack of runs at the top of the order.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni felicitated by Hyderabad Cricket Association ahead of SRH vs CSK in IPL 2024

Promoted to No. 4, he has been a revelation with scores of 43, 54 not out and 84 not out. The bowling attack, in the form of Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, R. Ashwin and Avesh Khan, has been sharp, too.

The visiting side, on the other hand, has to come up with improved shows with both bat and ball.

Virat Kohli has scored 203 runs, with a couple of fifties, but the other batters, including skipper Faf du Plessis, need to deliver. More is also expected from the bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Riyan Parag /

Virat Kohli /

Sanju Samson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  2. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 1: Vaishali draws against Humpy
    Rakesh Rao
  3. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: CSK 26/1 (4): Bhuvneswar Kumar takes out Rachin Ravindra
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Sanju Samson’s RR looks to continue winning momentum in ‘royal’ battle against RCB
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Sanju Samson’s RR looks to continue winning momentum in ‘royal’ battle against RCB
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium under NGT scanner
    PTI
  3. SRH vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins wins the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav advised rest as a precautionary measure for groin niggle
    PTI
  5. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: CSK 26/1 (4): Bhuvneswar Kumar takes out Rachin Ravindra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  2. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 1: Vaishali draws against Humpy
    Rakesh Rao
  3. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: CSK 26/1 (4): Bhuvneswar Kumar takes out Rachin Ravindra
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Sanju Samson’s RR looks to continue winning momentum in ‘royal’ battle against RCB
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment