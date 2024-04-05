MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium under NGT scanner

Apart from the state cricket association, NGT has also asked the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to submit the particulars about the quantity and source of the water by May 2.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 18:21 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
General view of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
General view of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
General view of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Amidst the worsening water crisis in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities concerned to furnish details of water being used at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL matches here.

Apart from the state cricket association, NGT has also asked the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to submit the particulars about the quantity and source of the water by May 2.

“We are studying the notice, and as such, the stadium complies with the NGT norms. So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches,” said Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh.

The Tribunal has taken suo motu cognizance after reports emerged that the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been getting treated water supply for IPL matches.

The NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member) registered the case.

Three matches have already been held at the venue, and it has been estimated that each of those games received 75,000 litres of treated water.

The stadium is scheduled to hold four more IPL matches on April 15 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), May 4 (vs Gujarat Titans), May 12 (vs Delhi Capitals) and May 18 (vs Chennai Super Kings).

“We may require around 15000 litres of water for match purposes and it can be generated from the in-house STP plant,” Ghosh had said earlier.

However, the NGT took note of the claims that BWSSB has permitted the supply of treated water to the stadium upon the request of KSCA, particularly from the nearby Cubbon Park area.

However, the KSCA officials had maintained that they were not using either groundwater or potable water for purposes like watering the pitch or outfield.

The Karnataka government has imposed a strict ban on using potable water for miscellaneous purposes such as gardening and washing vehicles, among others.

