Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal

Ravichandran Ashwin was named in the playing XI for India’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Ashwin last played in an ODI World Cup match in 2015, when India lost to Australia in the semifinal at Sydney by 95 runs.

The veteran off-spinner was named as a last-minute replacement for the injured Axar Patel in the squad for 2023 edition.

Ashwin plied his trade in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia and picked four wickets in two matches. The 37-year-old’s ability with the bat is also something that could have gone in his favour as India has looked for a bowling option that can also add lower-order runs of late.

Keeping in mind spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk, Ashwin pipped seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the playing XI.