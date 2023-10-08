MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal

Ashwin last played in an ODI World Cup match in 2015, when India lost to Australia in the semifinal at Sydney by 95 runs.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 13:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Ravichandran Ashwin was named in the playing XI for India’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Ashwin last played in an ODI World Cup match in 2015, when India lost to Australia in the semifinal at Sydney by 95 runs.

The veteran off-spinner was named as a last-minute replacement for the injured Axar Patel in the squad for 2023 edition.

Ashwin plied his trade in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia and picked four wickets in two matches. The 37-year-old’s ability with the bat is also something that could have gone in his favour as India has looked for a bowling option that can also add lower-order runs of late.

Keeping in mind spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk, Ashwin pipped seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the playing XI.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ravichandran Ashwin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 6/1 (3) Jasprit Bumrah gets Marsh for duck, Smith joins Warner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Rohit, Warner eye Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Rohit, Warner eye Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 6/1 (3) Jasprit Bumrah gets Marsh for duck, Smith joins Warner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match, Team India arrives at the ground without him
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Rohit, Warner eye Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment