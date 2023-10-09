India begins men’s ICC World Cup 2023 with win over Australia, Gavaskar says ‘well begun is half done’

India’s come-from-behind win in their opening game against Australia indicates that they are well prepared to absorb pressure and then move forward as and when the opportunity presents itself. Yes, a bigger test of their temperament awaits in the game against Pakistan in front of perhaps the largest ever crowd at a cricket game in Ahmedabad. To some in India, winning that game is more important than winning the World Cup. The same, of course, will be the feeling across the border, but perhaps a lot more than in India.

India and Pakistan usually clash against each other first before they play other teams in the Asia Cup or the ICC World Cup. This is after what happened in the 2007 World Cup where both India and Pakistan who were in different groups were knocked out before they reached the knockout round. Thereafter, no matter what the rankings, if there are two groups then India and Pakistan will be in the same group to ensure at least one game between the rivals that gets the entire sub-continent hooked up and the zillion plus eyeballs is what the broadcasters pay trillions for.

A lot of teams have injuries to their star players and so are a bit handicapped. They have included these players in the squad and it will be interesting to see if the ICC Technical Committee will allow replacements in case some of these players with injuries prior to the tournament started, are ruled out for the rest of the event. Replacements are allowed only for an injury during the tournament but if it’s players from the Old Powers then, of course, the committee may look the other way and allow a replacement.

So far the pitches have been batter-friendly and we have seen some tremendous batting from the teams. South Africa, who are under the radar this time around, look like the team to watch out for. They have a top-class batting line-up and a very good bowling attack, too, and their fielding is always of a high standard. Their skipper, Temba Bavuma was frank enough to admit that until they win a tournament, they will always be called chokers. That tag could well be shrugged off in this tournament, seeing the way they have begun their campaign.

England, the defending champions were given a rude awakening by the runners-up of the last World Cup, New Zealand. The thumping win will give the Kiwis a bit of relief from the trauma of losing the Cup on the basis of the boundary count rule. They will know that it’s the first game of the tournament and with another eight matches to go, anything can happen. They will also be praying that their skipper Kane Williamson gets fit for the rest of the tournament.

India, too, after their splendid recovery against Australia, will be sweating on the recovery of the in-form Shubman Gill. If they can get him on the ground for the game against Pakistan, then they will breathe a lot easier. The young man has been in splendid form, and before the tournament started, there was speculation about whether he could keep the form going and get past the record of Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in ODIs in a calendar year. Missing any games will not help, of course, but then Gill has the ability and, more importantly, the hunger for centuries and runs that can get him close to, if not overhaul Sachin’s mark.

Shubman Gill is on the road to recovery after contracting dengue. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the last tournament in 2019, Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, hit five centuries and a few half-centuries too. This time around, which could well be his last World Cup, he has begun with a zero in the first game. The footwork is palpably slow to start with, and that makes him vulnerable to the incoming delivery. If he can rediscover the 2019 form, then India will be assured of a very good start to their campaign.

The so-called minnows, Afghanistan and the Netherlands, have started with defeats as also Sri Lanka who had to qualify for the tournament.

It’s going to be a long haul for all the teams, and no one can be termed as favourites after they have played their first match. That’s why this tournament could well be the most exciting of them all.