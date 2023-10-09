Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar’s record in successful run chases in India vs Australia World Cup match

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s run-chase record during his knock of 85 off 116 balls at Chepauk

Kohli’s knock in India’s opening match of the World Cup 2023 helped India pull off a remarkable six-wicket victory at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

In successful run chases, Kohli’s total of 5,517 runs in 92 innings with an average of 88.98 sets a new benchmark

After getting dropped at 12 by Mitchell Marsh, there was no stopping Kohli, who played a pivotal role in India’s 200-run chase

Kohli went past Tendulkar’s tally of 5,490 runs in 124 innings in successful run chases

Kohli’s 165-run partnership with KL Rahul played a pivotal role in India’s victory from a tough 2/3 situation

Kohli’s valiant effort ended at 85 as he attempted to accelerate but holed out to short mid-wicket

India’s victory over the five-time World Cup winner Australia marks a memorable day for the 2011 and 1983 champion.

India plays Afghanistan next n New Delhi.

