ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule PDF: Full list of games, venues, dates, match time

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see 10 teams playing 48 matches between October 5 and November 19 across India.

Published : Oct 05, 2023

Team Sportstar
ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 Torphy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 Torphy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin from October 5 with defending champion England taking on previous runner-up New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India is set to open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later on October 8.

Here is the complete schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC ODI WORLD CUP 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
England vs New Zealand October 5 Ahmedabad
Pakistan vs Netherlands October 6 Hyderabad
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (D) October 7 Dharamsala
South Africa vs Sri Lanka October 7 Delhi
India vs Australia October 8 Chennai
New Zealand vs Netherlands October 9 Hyderabad
England vs Bangladesh (D) October 10 Dharamsala
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka October 10 Hyderabad
India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi
Australia vs South Africa October 12 Lucknow
New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 13 Chennai
India vs Pakistan October 14 Ahmedabad
England vs Afghanistan October 15 Delhi
Australia vs Sri Lanka October 16 Lucknow
South Africa vs Netherlands October 17 Dharamsala
New Zealand vs Afghanistan October 18 Chennai
India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune
Australia vs Pakistan October 20 Bengaluru
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (D) October 21 Lucknow

Download the schedule as a PDF here: Full Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule

England vs South Africa October 21 Mumbai
India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala
Pakistan vs Afghanistan October 23 Chennai
South Africa vs Bangladesh October 24 Mumbai
Australia vs Netherlands October 25 Delhi
England vs Sri Lanka October 26 Bengaluru
Pakistan vs South Africa October 27 Chennai
Australia vs New Zealand (D) October 28 Dharamsala
Netherlands vs Bangladesh October 28 Kolkata
India vs England October 29 Lucknow
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka October 30 Pune
Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 31 Kolkata
New Zealand vs South Africa November 1 Pune
India vs Sri Lanka November 2 Mumbai
Netherlands vs Afghanistan November 3 Lucknow
New Zealand vs Pakistan (D) November 4 Bengaluru
England vs Australia November 4 Ahmedabad
India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka November 6 Delhi
Australia vs Afghanistan November 7 Mumbai
England vs Netherlands November 8 Pune
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka November 9 Bengaluru
South Africa vs Afghanistan November 10 Ahmedabad
Australia vs Bangladesh (D) November 11 Pune
England vs Pakistan November 11 Kolkata
India vs Netherlands November 12 Bengaluru
Semifinal 1 November 15 Mumbai
Semifinal 2 November 16 Kolkata
Final November 19 Ahmedabad

