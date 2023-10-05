ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule PDF: Full list of games, venues, dates, match time

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin from October 5 with defending champion England taking on previous runner-up New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India is set to open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later on October 8.
Here is the complete schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
ICC ODI WORLD CUP 2023 FULL SCHEDULE
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|England vs New Zealand
|October 5
|Ahmedabad
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|October 6
|Hyderabad
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (D)
|October 7
|Dharamsala
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|October 7
|Delhi
|India vs Australia
|October 8
|Chennai
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|October 9
|Hyderabad
|England vs Bangladesh (D)
|October 10
|Dharamsala
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|October 10
|Hyderabad
|India vs Afghanistan
|October 11
|Delhi
|Australia vs South Africa
|October 12
|Lucknow
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|October 13
|Chennai
|India vs Pakistan
|October 14
|Ahmedabad
|England vs Afghanistan
|October 15
|Delhi
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|October 16
|Lucknow
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|October 17
|Dharamsala
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|October 18
|Chennai
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 19
|Pune
|Australia vs Pakistan
|October 20
|Bengaluru
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (D)
|October 21
|Lucknow
Download the schedule as a PDF here: Full Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule
|England vs South Africa
|October 21
|Mumbai
|India vs New Zealand
|October 22
|Dharamsala
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|October 23
|Chennai
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|October 24
|Mumbai
|Australia vs Netherlands
|October 25
|Delhi
|England vs Sri Lanka
|October 26
|Bengaluru
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|October 27
|Chennai
|Australia vs New Zealand (D)
|October 28
|Dharamsala
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|October 28
|Kolkata
|India vs England
|October 29
|Lucknow
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|October 30
|Pune
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|October 31
|Kolkata
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|November 1
|Pune
|India vs Sri Lanka
|November 2
|Mumbai
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|November 3
|Lucknow
|New Zealand vs Pakistan (D)
|November 4
|Bengaluru
|England vs Australia
|November 4
|Ahmedabad
|India vs South Africa
|November 5
|Kolkata
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|November 6
|Delhi
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|November 7
|Mumbai
|England vs Netherlands
|November 8
|Pune
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|November 9
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|November 10
|Ahmedabad
|Australia vs Bangladesh (D)
|November 11
|Pune
|England vs Pakistan
|November 11
|Kolkata
|India vs Netherlands
|November 12
|Bengaluru
|Semifinal 1
|November 15
|Mumbai
|Semifinal 2
|November 16
|Kolkata
|Final
|November 19
|Ahmedabad
