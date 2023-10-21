England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM, Match preview, predicted playing XI

- October 21, 2023 12:41ENG VS SA Head-to-head in World Cups
Matches played: 7
England won: 4
South Africa won: 3
- October 21, 2023 12:28Predicted playing XI
ENGLAND - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone/ Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
SOUTH AFRICA - Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee
- October 21, 2023 12:24Live streaming info
The 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between South Africa and England is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. It will be telecasted on Star Sports network and live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 21, 2023 12:02ENG vs SA Preview
Even before the World Cup began, it was supposed to be among the marquee clashes of the mega event. Not just for the cultural crossover among the playing groups but mainly due to the sheer quality of the teams.
Add to it the context of the stage of the tournament and Saturday’s clash between England and South Africa is perhaps the most important match of the tournament which trudges along towards the halfway mark.
Both the teams have had a forgettable last outing, having been on the losing side in two upsets.
