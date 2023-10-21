MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM, Match preview, predicted playing XI

ENG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Catch the commentary, updates, highlights and more from the World Cup match between England and South Africa happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 21, 2023 12:42 IST

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen during a practice session.
South Africa’s Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

South Africa’s Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the ODI World Cup match between England and South Africa happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

  • October 21, 2023 12:41
    ENG VS SA Head-to-head in World Cups

    Matches played: 7

    England won: 4

    South Africa won: 3

  • October 21, 2023 12:28
    Predicted playing XI

    ENGLAND - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone/ Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

    SOUTH AFRICA - Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

  • October 21, 2023 12:24
    Live streaming info

    The 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between South Africa and England is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. It will be telecasted on Star Sports network and live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 21, 2023 12:02
    ENG vs SA Preview

    Even before the World Cup began, it was supposed to be among the marquee clashes of the mega event. Not just for the cultural crossover among the playing groups but mainly due to the sheer quality of the teams.

    Add to it the context of the stage of the tournament and Saturday’s clash between England and South Africa is perhaps the most important match of the tournament which trudges along towards the halfway mark.

    Both the teams have had a forgettable last outing, having been on the losing side in two upsets.

    Read more here

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Madushanka, Rajitha put SL in control vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM, Match preview, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM, Match preview, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why was Steve Smith bleeding during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DRS down during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Madushanka, Rajitha put SL in control vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM, Match preview, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment