ENG vs SA: England, South Africa look to shrug off upsets to get World Cup campaign back on track

While South Africa can still take heart from having defeated Australia before losing in an unexpected manner, England will be under more pressure to get its campaign on track.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 21:47 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
England comes into the match after a loss to Afghanistan while Netherlands was stunned by South Africa in its previous game in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.
England comes into the match after a loss to Afghanistan while Netherlands was stunned by South Africa in its previous game in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Reuters
England comes into the match after a loss to Afghanistan while Netherlands was stunned by South Africa in its previous game in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Reuters

Even before the World Cup began, it was supposed to be among the marquee clashes of the mega event. Not just for the cultural crossover among the playing groups but mainly due to the sheer quality of the teams.

Add to it the context of the stage of the tournament and Saturday’s clash between England and South Africa is perhaps the most important match of the tournament which trudges along towards the halfway mark.

Both the teams have had a forgettable last outing, having been on the losing side in two upsets.

While defending champion England meekly surrendered against Afghanistan’s spin pack in New Delhi over the weekend, the Proteas crumbled against the Netherlands earlier this week.

ALSO READ
ENG vs SA, ICC World Cup: England captain Buttler eyes revival against South Africa at happy hunting ground

While dark horse South Africa can still take heart from having defeated Australia before suffering its first loss of the tournament in an unexpected manner, England will be under more pressure to get its campaign on track.

Having been annihilated by New Zealand in the tournament opener and humiliated by Afghanistan in its last encounter, Saturday’s clash could well be a battle for survival for England. It couldn’t have asked for a better occasion than Ben Stokes’ maiden appearance at the World Cup.

The England all-rounder — who suffered a hip injury during the World Cup warm-up leg in Guwahati and even bowled gentle off-spin in the nets on Friday instead of his trademark medium-pace — is available for selection.

ALSO READ
ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: England hopes for change in fortune with Stokes set to return

It will be interesting to see England’s composition should Stokes return to the side.

The Proteas, meanwhile, will be banking on Quinton de Kock to score big at his happy-hunting IPL (Indian Premier League) venue.

The Wankhede Stadium’s relaid outfield will also face the stern test as the iconic venue hosts its first game of the tournament.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

