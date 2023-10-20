MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: England hopes for change in fortune with Stokes set to return

The England all-rounder has so far warmed the bench due to a hip injury and his return couldn’t have come at a better time, with England struggling in the points table with a solitary win.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 16:05 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
England’s Ben Stokes during the practise session ahead of South Africa vs England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
England’s Ben Stokes during the practise session ahead of South Africa vs England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

England’s Ben Stokes during the practise session ahead of South Africa vs England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The cameras panned towards Ben Stokes as he hit the training ground on Friday afternoon. The England all-rounder, who has so far warmed the bench due to a hip injury, did not even bother to look towards those lenses aimed at him. Rather, he decided to bowl a bit of off-spin in the nets!

For nearly thirty-odd minutes, Stokes bowled to Mark Wood and David Willey and even managed to spin them out a couple of times - indicating that he’s set for a return in England’s must-win World Cup fixture against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ | India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question

His return couldn’t have come at a better time, with England struggling in the points table, with a solitary win from three games so far. The defending champion needs regrouping and hence in the nets, every time Stokes hit a boundary or took a catch during the drills, the teammates rallied around him and cheered.

That’s what Stokes brings to the table - a lot of energy and good vibes. After head coach Matthew Mott referred to him as a ‘spiritual leader’ for inspiring the team following its shock defeat against Afghanistan, Stokes walked the talk.

Since reaching Mumbai, Stokes made it a point to be part of all the sessions with the team and even when he wasn’t batting in the nets, one could find him having long conversations with Moeen Ali or Sam Curran.

“He adds a lot of value,” said Jos Buttler, the England captain ahead of the marquee clash. With the team in a tricky position, the management will hope that Stokes’ return will lead to a turnaround.

“Ben trained really well last night. It’s great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to,” Buttler said.

With its back against the wall, England is expected to re-align its final XI to accommodate Stokes’ return, while Harry Brook is likely to retain his spot after having top-scored with a 61-ball-66 against Afghanistan.

But Buttler insisted that the team management has ‘many options’, keeping the venue in mind. “I’ve got so many options within the squad selection that it is always tough and you’re working out the right balance. It is always venue-dependent as well, so it has been a good chance to see the wicket here today and gather a bit more information as well,” he said.

Hosting its first match of the World Cup, the red-soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium promises a high-scoring affair, and with Stokes back in action, England would be hoping to make the most of the conditions. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

England /

Ben Stokes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia loses three quick wickets; Warner still at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iqbal Abdulla announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian posts
    AP
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: England hopes for change in fortune with Stokes set to return
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya ruled out of IND vs NZ fixture
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Firing batting unit and middle-over choke put India on course for semis
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia loses three quick wickets; Warner still at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iqbal Abdulla announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian posts
    AP
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment