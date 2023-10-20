ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: England hopes for change in fortune with Stokes set to return

The cameras panned towards Ben Stokes as he hit the training ground on Friday afternoon. The England all-rounder, who has so far warmed the bench due to a hip injury, did not even bother to look towards those lenses aimed at him. Rather, he decided to bowl a bit of off-spin in the nets!

For nearly thirty-odd minutes, Stokes bowled to Mark Wood and David Willey and even managed to spin them out a couple of times - indicating that he’s set for a return in England’s must-win World Cup fixture against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ | India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question

His return couldn’t have come at a better time, with England struggling in the points table, with a solitary win from three games so far. The defending champion needs regrouping and hence in the nets, every time Stokes hit a boundary or took a catch during the drills, the teammates rallied around him and cheered.

That’s what Stokes brings to the table - a lot of energy and good vibes. After head coach Matthew Mott referred to him as a ‘spiritual leader’ for inspiring the team following its shock defeat against Afghanistan, Stokes walked the talk.

Since reaching Mumbai, Stokes made it a point to be part of all the sessions with the team and even when he wasn’t batting in the nets, one could find him having long conversations with Moeen Ali or Sam Curran.

“He adds a lot of value,” said Jos Buttler, the England captain ahead of the marquee clash. With the team in a tricky position, the management will hope that Stokes’ return will lead to a turnaround.

“Ben trained really well last night. It’s great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to,” Buttler said.

With its back against the wall, England is expected to re-align its final XI to accommodate Stokes’ return, while Harry Brook is likely to retain his spot after having top-scored with a 61-ball-66 against Afghanistan.

But Buttler insisted that the team management has ‘many options’, keeping the venue in mind. “I’ve got so many options within the squad selection that it is always tough and you’re working out the right balance. It is always venue-dependent as well, so it has been a good chance to see the wicket here today and gather a bit more information as well,” he said.

Hosting its first match of the World Cup, the red-soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium promises a high-scoring affair, and with Stokes back in action, England would be hoping to make the most of the conditions.