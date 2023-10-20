MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai Indians announces appointment of Lasith Malinga as bowling coach

The 40-year-old Malinga, who played for the five-time champions in his prime, will join the coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard ahead of the upcoming season.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 14:58 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indian bowler Lasith Malinga during the practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indian bowler Lasith Malinga during the practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indian bowler Lasith Malinga during the practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu

Mumbai Indians has officially appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga as its bowling coach, the Indian Premier League franchise said on Friday, promptly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond.

The 40-year-old Malinga, who played for the five-time champions in his prime, will join the coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard ahead of the upcoming season.

RELATED | Mumbai Indians parts ways with bowling coach Shane Bond

The franchise believed the three ex-cricketers will be “forging a strong partnership in the dugout.” The erstwhile slinger has also served as the bowling coach for MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan,” Malinga said.

Malinga has won many crunch games with his bowling for both Sri Lanka in international cricket and MI at the IPL.

The former star pacer has spent close to 13 years with MI since 2008 -- 11 years as a player and a year (IPL 2018) as MI bowling mentor. He was part of the MI NY staff this year.

With the extended MI group, which included MI New York and MI Cape Town, Malinga has won seven trophies, including four IPL, two CLT20, and an MLC.

Malinga, who retired in 2021, also worked with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

Bond on the other hand, he has been associated with MI since 2015, winning four IPL trophies as the bowling coach of the team.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

Mumbai Indians /

Lasith Malinga /

Mark Boucher /

Shane Bond /

Kieron Pollard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia loses three quick wickets; Warner still at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iqbal Abdulla announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian posts
    AP
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. Mumbai Indians announces appointment of Lasith Malinga as bowling coach
    PTI
  2. Mumbai Indians parts ways with bowling coach Shane Bond
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan: In consistency factor, nobody can come near us
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Lasith Malinga replaces Shane Bond as Mumbai Indians bowling coach for IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL: Justin Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia loses three quick wickets; Warner still at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iqbal Abdulla announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian posts
    AP
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment