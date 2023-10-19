IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh

Crisp shots and clear thinking define Shubman Gill. The opener (53), who played a part in India’s winning cause against Bangladesh in the World Cup game at the MCA Stadium here on Thursday, was all smiles in the post-match media conference.

“Rohit bhai starts on an aggressive note and it helps all of us in the chase as the run-rate is already set at four to five,” Gill said.

Having returned from a dengue infection, Gill said he remained positive all through and was happy with the way he performed.

“It is not easy as you lose some weight and you need to gain strength,” the batter said. Gill reflected on the happy space within the unit but at the same time deftly handled a query on which was the better catch among the ones that K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja plucked out of thin air, “Both catches were spectacular and it will be unfair to label just one.”

India’s fielding was tight through the game and Gill explained, “As a batter one thing I am sure about is that I will have to field for 50 overs, it is the same with the bowlers too, they may get to bowl eight to 10 overs but they know that overall they have 50 overs to field. So we all work hard on our fielding and do our sessions seriously.”

Specifically asked about Rahul’s wicket-keeping role, Gill replied, “We all know what KL offers to the team and he has kept well and he has done this before too.”

And about India’s ICC title drought since 2013, Gill countered, “Hopefully we will find an answer to this in the coming days.”