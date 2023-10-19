Why did Jadeja do the medal celebration after taking a catch to dismiss Rahim during IND vs BAN?

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday celebrated in a unique way after taking a stunning catch to send Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim back to the pavilion during an ICC World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In the 43rd over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short, wide delivery that lured Mushfiqur into playing the cut. Jadeja, stationed at backward point, reacted promptly to dive to his right and grab the opportunity with both hands.

While the blinder and the fact that it was the well-set Mushfiqur (38, 46b) who was dismissed were enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, what drew the cameras towards Jadeja was his celebration.

We are now on WhatsApp Channels. Follow us: bit.ly/3QlwzI7

Jadeja mimicked the action of wearing a medal while smiling and pointing towards Dilip T, India’s fielding coach, near the rope.

At the end of Bangladesh’s innings, Jadeja confirmed that he was referring to India’s latest dressing room tradition of giving away medals for exemplary performances. “That celebration was for our fielding coach. We have a medal after each game for the best fielder so I was saying to our coach that I am also here,” said the all-rounder.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released a video of the unofficial ceremony after the India-Australia game on their Instagram page. In the said video, Dilip can be seen awarding Kohli the medal for the fabulous catch he had taken to give his team the breakthrough in the form of Mitchell Marsh.

While the decision regarding whom to name the best fielder after the game rests with Dilip, all he could do then was laugh gleefully in response.