Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup chases

The Indian skipper has now gone past Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 743 runs in 50-over World Cup chases.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 19:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma watches the ball after hitting a six during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh.
India captain Rohit Sharma watches the ball after hitting a six during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Anupam Nath
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma watches the ball after hitting a six during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Anupam Nath

India batter Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup chases while batting against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Indian skipper has now gone past Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who has 743 runs from 19 innings in 50-over World Cup chases. Rohit has scored 771 runs in 13 innings.

Arjuna Ranatunga (727), Stephen Fleming (692), and Brian Lara (681) complete the top five.

Additionally, he also registered 1243 runs to surpass Lara (1225) to become the fourth-highest run scorer in ODI WC history.

The 36-year-old, who was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud when two short of his fifty, is now also the 2023 edition’s top scorer (265), having beaten New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway (249) to the top spot.

