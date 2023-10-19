All-format top run-getters list: Virat Kohli goes past Jayawardene during India vs Bangladesh WC match

Indian batter Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene in the all-time international run-scorers list during his side’s ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli also went past 26,000 international runs during his half-century knock, becoming the fastest to reach the landmark figure, reaching there in 567 innings, going past Sachin Tendulkar who got to the mark in 600 innings.

With the latest half-century—his 212nd overall and third in this ODI World Cup—Kohli moved to the fourth spot on the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket. Tendulkar (264), Ricky Ponting (217), and Kumar Sangakkara (216) complete the top four.

Kohli is currently fourth in the list of all-time international run-scorers list in men’s cricket across all three format, only behind Tendulkar, Jayawardene and Ponting.

All time international top scorers list

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 664 782 34357 248* 48.52 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 594 666 28016 319 46.77 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 560 668 27483 257 45.95 Virat Kohli (IND) 511 567 26026 254* 53.90 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 652 725 25957 374 39.15