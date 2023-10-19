MagazineBuy Print

All-format top run-getters list: Virat Kohli goes past Jayawardene during India vs Bangladesh WC match

Virat Kohli also became the fastest batter to get to 26,000 international runs, reaching there in 567 innings, going past Sachin Tendulkar who got to the mark in 600 innings.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 21:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Indian batter Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene in the all-time international run-scorers list during his side’s ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli also went past 26,000 international runs during his half-century knock, becoming the fastest to reach the landmark figure, reaching there in 567 innings, going past Sachin Tendulkar who got to the mark in 600 innings.

We are now on WhatsApp Channels. Follow us: bit.ly/3QlwzI7

With the latest half-century—his 212nd overall and third in this ODI World Cup—Kohli moved to the fourth spot on the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket. Tendulkar (264), Ricky Ponting (217), and Kumar Sangakkara (216) complete the top four.

Kohli is currently fourth in the list of all-time international run-scorers list in men’s cricket across all three format, only behind Tendulkar, Jayawardene and Ponting.

All time international top scorers list

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 664 782 34357 248* 48.52
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 594 666 28016 319 46.77
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 560 668 27483 257 45.95
Virat Kohli (IND) 511 567 26026 254* 53.90
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 652 725 25957 374 39.15

