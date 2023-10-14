MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill included in India’s playing XI against Pakistan

Gill was recovering from dengue and had missed India’s opening World Cup encounters against Australia and Afghanistan.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 13:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill attends a practice session ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match.
Shubman Gill attends a practice session ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AP
Shubman Gill attends a practice session ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AP

India opener Shubman Gill was included in India’s playing XI for the match against arch-rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. 

“Gill is back in place of Ishan Kishan. I feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Gill was recovering from dengue and had missed India’s opening World Cup encounters against Australia and Afghanistan.

However, he was seen in the practice and net session on the eve of the game in Ahmedabad. Captain Rohit Sharma had said he was “99% available” for the match.

India won the toss and opted to bowl.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Shubman Gill /

Ishan Kishan

