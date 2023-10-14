India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Will Gill play IND vs PAK in Ahmedabad?

- October 14, 2023 13:16Team India’s 15 through their coaches eyes
- October 14, 2023 13:02Virat Kohli walks out to the field
Kohli walks out for a throwdown session with his blade as the crowd continues to build inside the colosseum.
- October 14, 2023 13:02Arijit is up in Ahmedabad
Huge cheers as Arijit Singh takes the stage.
- October 14, 2023 12:54Shankar, Sunidhi and Sukhwinder perform
Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh perform amidst a burgeoning crowd. Thousands of fans are still queued up outside awaiting their entries.
- October 14, 2023 12:52Shaheen, Rizwan warm up
Shaheen Afridi marks his run-up as Mohammad Rizwan has a bit of visualisation near the strip.
- October 14, 2023 12:47Pitch Report
The pitch is under covers. But here’s Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden reckon: Black soil pitch. A lot of rolling has been done, which means lot of runs. It’s going to be a batting track 300+ total.
- October 14, 2023 12:43Pre-match ceremony starts
The pre-match ceremony begins in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, it will not be telecast or streamed. Stay tuned for more updates.
- October 14, 2023 12:36Ahmedabad swamped by sea of blue ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter
The sun rose over Ahmedabad with streaks of blue! Just as dawn, with its filtered light and haze, gently spread across the urban sprawl to rework an old cliche, all roads did lead towards the Narendra Modi Stadium. The India jersey, be it the original or fake prints, was in vogue, and a sea of blue with its gentle waves began to lap around the venue. READ
- October 14, 2023 12:33Team India arrives at Motera
Rohit Sharma and his band of boys have just walked into the stadium for the biggest cricket match of the year.
- October 14, 2023 12:25Limbering up
- October 14, 2023 12:24Stat Attack
- Rohit Sharma needs three sixes to become the third batter to hit 300 ODI sixes after Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle.
- Shreyas Iyer could feature in his 50th ODI match.
- Virat Kohli needs 93 runs to complete 26,000 ODI runs.
- Virat Kohli needs two catches to complete 150 ODI catches.
- October 14, 2023 12:19IND vs PAK Dream11 team
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan (vc)
Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Kuldeep Yadav
Team composition: IND 6-5 PAK | Credits left: 10
- October 14, 2023 12:18INDIA vs PAKISTAN HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA
Played: 30
India: 11
Pakistan: 19
Last Result: India won by 10 runs (Delhi, 2012)
- October 14, 2023 12:07Ahmedabad sets up for a pre-match ceremony
Follow all the updates from the IND vs PAK pre-match ceremony HERE
- October 14, 2023 11:45Revisiting the stars of previous India-Pakistan WC matches
- October 14, 2023 11:42India in control
- October 14, 2023 11:31Locked In
- October 14, 2023 11:29ICYMI: Rohit Sharma’s record frenzy in Delhi
India captain Rohit Sharma smashed a heap of records during his swashbuckling 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi. Relive all of the Hitman’s records from that night HERE
- October 14, 2023 11:23KL Rahul: India’s new-found middle-order beast
KL Rahul’s transformation in India’s middle-order has been integral to the team’s stability.
Here is a look at how Rahul has made the no. 5 spot his own.
READ:KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
- October 14, 2023 11:13Babar: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India
The Pakistan team arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Hyderabad. Even now, most of their conversations revolve around the warmth and hospitality they received there. The team visited several eateries and even enjoyed the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani.
However, the Pakistan players have remained confined to their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad due to security concerns and time constraints. But they have still managed to savour some local cuisine, with fafda and jalebi as the favourites. “Yes, we tried some Gujarati food, but in the hotel... We are not going outside right now,” said captain Babar Azam.
The team received a traditional welcome with garba and local music. However, their hotel, located on Ashram Road in the heart of the city, has been turned into a fortress.
When Babar’s men play India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, no Pakistani fans will be present due to visa issues. Only seven to eight journalists from across the border are expected to be in attendance. However, Babar hopes that, like in Hyderabad, his team will receive some support at the stadium.
“We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India,” he said. READ MORE
- October 14, 2023 11:04Irfan Pathan: Visualisation and adaptability key for bowlers on batting pitches
When India squares off against Pakistan in a marquee World Cup fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the surface is expected to be batting-friendly. But with a fresh black soil track on offer, the seamers may enjoy some extra bounce early on.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam indicated that the toss will play a crucial role while former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said that adapting to the conditions quickly will be the key for the fast bowlers.
In the opening game at the same venue, England scored 282 for 9, but New Zealand it chased down in 36.2 overs.
“In a high-pressure game like this, when the pitch has a lot of runs in it - which Ahmedabad pitch generally has - as a bowler, you need to understand that adjustment is the key,” Pathan told Sportstar. READ MORE
- October 14, 2023 10:57Captain speaks: Rohit Sharma on India’s Playing XI combination
Rohit Sharma strode in and tried his best to tone down the external noise around Saturday’s World Cup fixture involving India and Pakistan.
In the pre-match press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday, the Indian skipper insisted that his men would treat this game in a manner similar to how they dealt with their previous encounters.
“Yes, it’s a massive game. We are playing an opposition which has quality. We just have to play good cricket, which we have done in the last two games. Hopefully, we can again show some consistency in our performance,” Rohit said.
When asked about the possibility of fielding three spinners, Rohit said, “I haven’t looked at the pitch yet, but we are ready for whatever combination we want to play. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that. If the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners.” - KC Vijaya Kumar
- October 14, 2023 10:47Vishy has India in front
India’s batting great Gundappa Viswanath believes the home team should start afresh instead of dwelling on its envious 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.
“It’s a new tournament, and the Indian team looks solid in every aspect. Those (7-0) records are history now,” Viswanath told Sportstar on Friday.
Viswanath, now a World Cup expert with Star Sports Kannada, thinks that India’s overall team composition provides Rohit Sharma’s men with an advantage over their rivals. READ MORE
- October 14, 2023 10:45Will it be 8-0 this time?
- October 14, 2023 10:44Will Shubman Gill play in India vs Pakistan today?
Shubman Gill had an hour-long batting session on Thursday morning, even though his participation in India’s highly anticipated World Cup fixture against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad remains uncertain.
Gill, recovering from dengue, reached Narendra Modi Stadium around 11.30 a.m.
While it was a closed-door training session overseen by the BCCI’s medical team, Gill engaged in some preliminary stretching before hitting the nets. Nevertheless, sources suggest that the team management is inclined to exercise patience regarding Gill’s readiness for Saturday’s high-profile match. READ MORE
- October 14, 2023 10:38IND vs PAK match preview
A rivalry high on sporting magic and marinated in sub-continental history and angst on either side of the Radcliffe Line gets its latest instalment.
India against Pakistan is cricket’s emotional roller-coaster and since these matches are now restricted to ICC championships and the Asia Cup, the larger absence of these rousing contests surely makes the heart go fonder.
The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier referred to as the Motera, is a gargantuan venue which matches the stratospheric hype that Saturday’s World Cup fixture has already generated. On Friday, roads leading to this massive edifice were clogged as expectant fans and alert security personnel milled around while the harsh sun was the kind that marketed protective skin creams.
The blue jersey was flying off the pavements while patriotic slogans and the odd tribute to Virat Kohli provided the interlude. READ MORE
- October 14, 2023 10:30IND vs PAK squads
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- October 14, 2023 10:29IND vs PAK Live streaming info
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs PAK World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs PAK World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
