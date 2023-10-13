MagazineBuy Print

Shubman Gill 99 percent available for India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma before ICC World Cup 2023 game

India’s captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill is ‘99 percent’ available for the match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 18:13 IST , Ahmedabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Shubman Gill had fallen ill with dengue, right before India’s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, and has been recuperating since. 
File Photo: Shubman Gill had fallen ill with dengue, right before India’s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, and has been recuperating since.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Shubman Gill had fallen ill with dengue, right before India’s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, and has been recuperating since.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill is ‘99 percent’ available for the match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Gill had fallen ill with dengue, right before India’s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, and has been recuperating since. After partial recovery at a hospital in Chennai, he travelled to Ahmedabad on October 12, and practised in a net session behind closed doors.

More to follow.

