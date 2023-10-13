India’s captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill is ‘99 percent’ available for the match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
Gill had fallen ill with dengue, right before India’s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, and has been recuperating since. After partial recovery at a hospital in Chennai, he travelled to Ahmedabad on October 12, and practised in a net session behind closed doors.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: Chhetri starts, lineups OUT! Kick-off soon
- Shubman Gill 99 percent available for India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma before ICC World Cup 2023 game
- New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: NZ 4/0 (2); Ravindra, Conway open in 246-chase vs BAN
- Indian sports news wrap, October 13
- India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE