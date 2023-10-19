MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023

Trailing Bangladesh’s 256 for eight, India finished at 261 for three in 41.3 overs, with Virat Kohli’s masterly hundred (103 n.o., 97b, 6x4, 4x6) playing the guiding light.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 21:50 IST , Pune - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar

India’s pursuit of happiness continued unhindered in the World Cup. A fourth successful chase, this time against Bangladesh, ushered in a seven-wicket victory at the MCA International Stadium here on Thursday night. Trailing Bangladesh’s 256 for eight, India finished at 261 for three in 41.3 overs, with Virat Kohli’s masterly hundred (103 n.o., 97b, 6x4, 4x6) playing the guiding light.

Initially, the Men in Blue galloped at full tilt with their aesthetic opening pair bruising the Bangladesh attack. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill found their appetisers through pleasing fours off Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

The sixes were on view too as Rohit pulled Shoriful. When Nasum Ahmed came in early, punches, drives and slog sweeps were essayed. Gill hoisted the spinner into the stands and in a Mustafizur over, drove on either side with finesse. However, Rohit (48) after striking a six off Hasan Mahmud, attempted an encore and succumbed.

This particular over was a mixed bag for Mahmud as his no-balls and free-hits found Kohli hungrily tucking in as overall 23 runs were plundered. Kohli and Gill maintained the tempo but the latter after going past 50, found a sprinting fielder near the ropes. India 132 for two in 19.2 overs but well established in the driver’s seat with Kohli playing the anchor.

A partnership ensued with Shreyas Iyer. Singles were stolen and a defensive bat was offered too as the middle overs turned slow. It was essential that the batters stayed watchful as tumbling wickets could force an injured Hardik Pandya to step out to bat. And yet Shreyas attempted an ambitious shot and perished.

India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question

K.L. Rahul then linked up with a patient Kohli and the two buckled down. An uppish cut for four against the spin may have got Rahul initial runs but he was quick to recalibrate and play straight. He did play a few rousing shots before Kohli cantered towards his ton and took India past the winning tape.

In the afternoon, fans reached the venue through narrow country roads. Out in the middle, Bangladesh’s injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out and stand-in captain Najmul Hossain won the toss and elected to bat. On a flat track, openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan started sedately before shifting gears.

Southpaw Tanzid was the aggressor, picking on Mohammed Siraj and even hooking a six off Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik was pressed into service but after bowling three deliveries, the all-rounder hobbled out following a left-ankle injury.

Meanwhile Tanzid tore into Shardul Thakur but in trying to sweep spinner Kuldeep Yadav, the batter (51) got trapped. India effected a second breach as Ravindra Jadeja rapped Najmul’s pads and India initiated the middle-overs strangle.

All-format top run-getters list: Virat Kohli goes past Jayawardene during India vs Bangladesh WC match

Mehidy Hasan feathered Siraj down the leg-side and a diving Rahul plucked a splendid diving left-handed catch. Soon Das holed out to Jadeja, Mushfiqur Rahim tried to seal the cracks and Mahmudullah used the long handle.

Still, India largely kept it tight with the highlight being Jadeja’s acrobatic catch to pause Mushfiqur’s innings. From being 90 for no loss at one stage, Bangladesh lost its way and never recovered.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

