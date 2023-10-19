India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND takes on BAN in Pune; weather update, live streaming info

- October 19, 2023 11:48Here’s something interesting to read!
By runs: 38 runs - Netherlands beat South Africa at Dharamsala
By wickets: 5 wickets - Australia beat Sri Lanka at Lucknow
By balls remaining: 10 balls - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at Hyderabad
It rained in few parts of Pune last night. Hasn’t been a sunny morning in the city so far. However, there’s unlikely chance of rain to play spoilsport in today’s game.
Matches played: 40
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 8
No Result: 1
The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
The match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 league match between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for live updates.
