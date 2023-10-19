MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND takes on BAN in Pune; weather update, live streaming info

India vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Get the cricket updates of the IND vs BAN ODI World Cup match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Updated : Oct 19, 2023 11:57 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice session at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
India's Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice session at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
India's Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice session at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

  • October 19, 2023 11:48
    Here’s something interesting to read!

    A visit to the Blades of Glory museum in Pune.

    “Brace yourself,” Phil says as he offers a glimpse of the main hall of a monumental collection of cricket memorabilia.

    Read more here
  • October 19, 2023 11:29
    Stat attack!

    The narrowest victories in #CWC2023

    By runs: 38 runs - Netherlands beat South Africa at Dharamsala

    By wickets: 5 wickets - Australia beat Sri Lanka at Lucknow

    By balls remaining: 10 balls - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at Hyderabad

    Credit - Mohandas Menon

  • October 19, 2023 11:07
    How’s the weather in Pune?

    It rained in few parts of Pune last night. Hasn’t been a sunny morning in the city so far. However, there’s unlikely chance of rain to play spoilsport in today’s game.

  • October 19, 2023 10:53
    IND vs BAN head-to-head

    Matches played: 40

    India won: 31

    Bangladesh won: 8

    No Result: 1

  • October 19, 2023 10:35
    IND vs BAN live streaming info

    What time will IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where to watch live streaming of IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

  • October 19, 2023 10:27
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 league match between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for live updates.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Bangladesh /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND takes on BAN in Pune; weather update, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Virat Kohli origin story: A student who looked like a leader, and then became one
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: In-form India faces tricky Bangladesh in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND v BAN: A city reborn over the years, Pune gears up to welcome back World Cup cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
