IND vs BAN: Pune venue records

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is going to hold its first World Cup match 

It has hosted a total of seven ODIs since 2012

India ODI record - Matches: 7 | Won: 4, Lost: 3

Bangladesh is yet to play an ODI match at this venue

Highest score - 356/7 by India vs England in 2017

Lowest score - 230/9 by New Zealand vs India in 2017

BBI - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 4/35 vs West Indies, 2018

Highest chase -  337/4 by England vs India in 2021

Lowest score defended - 283 by West Indies in 2018

India’s last ODI - beat England by 7 runs in 2021

