The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is going to hold its first World Cup match
It has hosted a total of seven ODIs since 2012
India ODI record - Matches: 7 | Won: 4, Lost: 3
Bangladesh is yet to play an ODI match at this venue
Highest score - 356/7 by India vs England in 2017
Lowest score - 230/9 by New Zealand vs India in 2017
BBI - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 4/35 vs West Indies, 2018
Highest chase - 337/4 by England vs India in 2021
Lowest score defended - 283 by West Indies in 2018
India’s last ODI - beat England by 7 runs in 2021