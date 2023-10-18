IND vs BAN: Iconic moments in the ODI World Cups

India and Bangladesh have faced each four times in the ODI WC. India has won 3 games while Bangladesh has won 1

1. Bangladesh’s only win against India in the ODI World Cup came in 2007

In the first-ever WC match between the two sides, Bangladesh beat India by 5 wickets

India was eventually knocked out of the tournament

2. India had its revenge when it beat Bangladesh by 87 runs to begin its 2011 World Cup title run

Sehwag (175) and Kohli (100*) helped India set a target of 370. Munaf Patel took 4 wickets

3. The two sides met again in the 2015 World Cup

This match saw a controversial no-ball call which saved Rohit Sharma, who went on to score 137

4. In the 2019 World Cup, India registered a total of 302 and went on to win by 109 runs

Rohit Sharma’s knock of 104 and Bumrah’s four-for helped India win by 28 runs

Kohli also met fan Charulata Patel after the game at Edgbaston, an adorable moment that went viral

