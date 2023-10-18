India and Bangladesh have faced each four times in the ODI WC. India has won 3 games while Bangladesh has won 1
1. Bangladesh’s only win against India in the ODI World Cup came in 2007
In the first-ever WC match between the two sides, Bangladesh beat India by 5 wickets
India was eventually knocked out of the tournament
2. India had its revenge when it beat Bangladesh by 87 runs to begin its 2011 World Cup title run
Sehwag (175) and Kohli (100*) helped India set a target of 370. Munaf Patel took 4 wickets
3. The two sides met again in the 2015 World Cup
This match saw a controversial no-ball call which saved Rohit Sharma, who went on to score 137
4. In the 2019 World Cup, India registered a total of 302 and went on to win by 109 runs
Rohit Sharma’s knock of 104 and Bumrah’s four-for helped India win by 28 runs
Kohli also met fan Charulata Patel after the game at Edgbaston, an adorable moment that went viral