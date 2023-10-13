World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.

Mitchell Santner jumped to the top of the wicket-takers list on Monday after claiming a five-wicket haul for New Zealand against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the second spot with a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup in the first week:

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Mitchell Santner (NZ) (NZ) 2 7 13.71 4.80 5/59 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 2 6 12.33 3.73 4/39 Matt Henry (NZ) 2 6 17.60 4.88 3/48 Hasan Ali (PAK) 2 6 17.33 6.11 4/71 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 2 5 16.60 5.24 3/33 Haris Rauf (PAK) 2 5 21.40 5.63 3/43

(Last updated on October 12 after Australia vs South Africa)