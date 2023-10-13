World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.
Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.
Mitchell Santner jumped to the top of the wicket-takers list on Monday after claiming a five-wicket haul for New Zealand against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the second spot with a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan.
Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup in the first week:
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Mitchell Santner (NZ) (NZ)
|2
|7
|13.71
|4.80
|5/59
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|2
|6
|12.33
|3.73
|4/39
|Matt Henry (NZ)
|2
|6
|17.60
|4.88
|3/48
|Hasan Ali (PAK)
|2
|6
|17.33
|6.11
|4/71
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|2
|5
|16.60
|5.24
|3/33
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2
|5
|21.40
|5.63
|3/43
(Last updated on October 12 after Australia vs South Africa)
