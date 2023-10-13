The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.
Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.
Quinton de Kock moved to the top of the table after his second consecutive ton of the tournament coming against Australia in Lucknow. He displaced Mohammad Rizwan who hit an unbeaten 131 in Pakistan’s six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.
Kusal Mendis is third on the list after his fiery ton in the same match. New Zealand duo Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are fourth and fifth respectively.
Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the second week.
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Quinton de Kock
|2
|209
|104.50
|110
|109
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|2
|199
|199.00
|101.53
|131*
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|2
|198
|99.00
|166.38
|122
|Devon Conway (NZ)
|2
|184
|184.00
|114.28
|152*
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|2
|174
|174.00
|118.36
|123*
(Updated after on October 12 after South Africa vs Australia)
Latest on Sportstar
- World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five
- New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: BAN 204/7 (42) Mahmudullah, Taskin at crease vs NZ
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR
- World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three
- IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE