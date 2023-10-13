MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three

Most runs in ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the list of the top five run-scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup’s second week.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 17:02 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.

ALSO READ
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.

Quinton de Kock moved to the top of the table after his second consecutive ton of the tournament coming against Australia in Lucknow. He displaced Mohammad Rizwan who hit an unbeaten 131 in Pakistan’s six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five

Kusal Mendis is third on the list after his fiery ton in the same match. New Zealand duo Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are fourth and fifth respectively.

Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the second week.

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Quinton de Kock 2 209 104.50 110 109
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2 199 199.00 101.53 131*
Kusal Mendis (SL) 2 198 99.00 166.38 122
Devon Conway (NZ) 2 184 184.00 114.28 152*
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 2 174 174.00 118.36 123*

(Updated after on October 12 after South Africa vs Australia)

