ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NZ: India jumps to top after win over New Zealand; Standings, Net Run Rate

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the World Cup match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the World Cup match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

India leapfrogged New Zealand to take up the top spot in the points table with a win over the Kiwis on Sunday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table -

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India 5 5 0 10 +1.353
2. New Zealand 5 4 1 8 +1.481
3. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +2.212
4. Australia 4 2 2 4 -0.193
5. Pakistan 4 2 2 4 -0.456
6. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.784
7. Netherlands 4 1 3 2 -0.790
8. Sri Lanka 4 1 3 2 -1.048
9. England 4 1 3 2 -1.248
10. Afghanistan 4 1 3 2 -1.250

(Updated on October 22 after India vs New Zealand)

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

New Zealand

