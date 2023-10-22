The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.
India leapfrogged New Zealand to take up the top spot in the points table with a win over the Kiwis on Sunday.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table -
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India
|5
|5
|0
|10
|+1.353
|2. New Zealand
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.481
|3. South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+2.212
|4. Australia
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.193
|5. Pakistan
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.456
|6. Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.784
|7. Netherlands
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.790
|8. Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.048
|9. England
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.248
|10. Afghanistan
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.250
(Updated on October 22 after India vs New Zealand)
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC World Cup 2023 highest run-scorers after IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli moves top with 95, Rohit Sharma second
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NZ: India jumps to top after win over New Zealand; Standings, Net Run Rate
- Bayern’s Goretzka to miss several Bundesliga games with broken hand
- World Cup 2023 most wickets after IND vs NZ: Santner continues on top; Bumrah second
- India vs New Zealand Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: IND beats NZ by four wickets to go top of points table; Kohli, Shami shine
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE