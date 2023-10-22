India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed South Africa batter AB de Villiers’ tally of sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup during the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Rohit smashed Trent Boult in the fifth over of India’s run-chase for his 38th six in the World Cup, going past de Villiers’ tally of 37.

The Indian skipper now sits second on the list of batters with most sixes in the history of the ODI World Cup. Chris Gayle of West Indies leads the list with 49 sixes in 35 matches.

MOST SIXES IN ODI WORLD CUP HISTORY