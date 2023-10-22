IND vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup: Shubman Gill surpasses Hashim Amla to become fastest to 2000 ODI runs

India’s Shubman Gill on Sunday became the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.
Ahead of the game, he stood only 14 runs away from the milestone.
Gill, who was recently named September’s ICC Player of the Month, reached the mark in 38 innings, bettering Hashim Amla’s feat. The South African batter had reached the mark in 40 innings during a 2011 match against India at St George’s Park, Gqeberha.
Gill creamed a drive through cover for four to reach the mark. He followed that up with another boundary, cutting hard behind square.
More to follow...
