Mohammad Shami becomes first Indian with two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cup history

This also becomes the seventh instance of an Indian bowler picking a fifer in ODI World Cups.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 18:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates a dismissal against New Zealand.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates a dismissal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates a dismissal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Pacer Mohammad Shami became the first Indian bowler to pick two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups when he removed Daryl Mitchell during Sunday’s match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

He is now the ninth bowler overall to take two fifers in ODI World Cups.

This also becomes the seventh instance of an Indian bowler picking a fifer in ODI WCs. Shami himself in 2019, Ashish Nehra (2003), Venkatesh Prasad (1999), Robin Singh (1999), Yuvraj Singh (2011), and Kapil Dev (1983) have done it before.

Shami, featuring in his first CWC23 match after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game following an injury, struck with his first delivery to remove Kiwi opener Will Young.

Young’s wicket also meant Shami surpassed legendary spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of 31 wickets in ODI World Cups to move third on the all-time Indian World Cup wicket-takers’ list, behind Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan’s 44 wickets apiece. Shami has 36 wickets now.

Shami’s final figures after he also accounted for the wickets for Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry - 5/54 - is his best showing at the men’s ODI World Cup. His overall best figures in the format is 5/51.

This is now the fifth time Shami has logged four-plus wickets in an innings in the tournament. Only Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has done it more often—on six occasions.

Shami was India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup, with 14 scalps in just four matches.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
