MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history

India pacer Mohammad Shami picked a wicket off his first ball of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament when he clean bowled New Zealand’s opener Will Young.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 14:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Will Young.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Will Young. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Will Young. | Photo Credit: AP

India pacer Mohammad Shami picked a wicket off his first ball of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament when he clean bowled New Zealand’s opener Will Young.

Introduced into the attack after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj only conceded 19 runs in the first eight overs, Shami darted in a short-of-a-length delivery just outside off-stump, which Young inside edged onto his stumps.

It was a trademark delivery from the pacer, who is known to bowl with a very upright seam and extract movement off the pitch.

Shami is featuring in his first match of the ongoing World Cup after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game against New Zealand following an injury the all-rounder suffered against Bangladesh in Pune.

While Shami’s class is undisputed, the Indian team management has preferred Shardul Thakur over Shami of late, largely because of Thakur’s ability with the bat.

However, with India missing Pandya’s services in seamer friendly conditions in Dharamsala, the Rohit Sharma-led side decided to rope in Shami for the fixture against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was also handed his World Cup debut as he replaced Thakur in the side on Sunday.

Shami was India’s second highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup with 14 scalps in just four matches. Young’s wicket on Sunday also meant that Shami surpassed legendary spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of 31 wickets in ODI World Cups.

The 33-year-old now has the third most wickets amongst Indians at the World Cup. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath lead the pack with 44 wickets each.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Mohammad Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mitchell, Rachin rebuild for NZ vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: “You are not going to walk off until you get your hundred,” - Marco Jansen narrates pitch talk with Heinrich Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Rohit Sharma hits 200 again, albeit on the speedometer!
    Satish Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: “You are not going to walk off until you get your hundred,” - Marco Jansen narrates pitch talk with Heinrich Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Reeza Hendricks makes most of rare opportunity
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav replaces injured Hardik Pandya in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: BCB could have handled Tamim Iqbal issue better, says former Bangladesh skipper Ashraful
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mitchell, Rachin rebuild for NZ vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: “You are not going to walk off until you get your hundred,” - Marco Jansen narrates pitch talk with Heinrich Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Rohit Sharma hits 200 again, albeit on the speedometer!
    Satish Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment