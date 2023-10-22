IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history

India pacer Mohammad Shami picked a wicket off his first ball of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament when he clean bowled New Zealand’s opener Will Young.

Introduced into the attack after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj only conceded 19 runs in the first eight overs, Shami darted in a short-of-a-length delivery just outside off-stump, which Young inside edged onto his stumps.

It was a trademark delivery from the pacer, who is known to bowl with a very upright seam and extract movement off the pitch.

Shami is featuring in his first match of the ongoing World Cup after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game against New Zealand following an injury the all-rounder suffered against Bangladesh in Pune.

While Shami’s class is undisputed, the Indian team management has preferred Shardul Thakur over Shami of late, largely because of Thakur’s ability with the bat.

However, with India missing Pandya’s services in seamer friendly conditions in Dharamsala, the Rohit Sharma-led side decided to rope in Shami for the fixture against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was also handed his World Cup debut as he replaced Thakur in the side on Sunday.

Shami was India’s second highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup with 14 scalps in just four matches. Young’s wicket on Sunday also meant that Shami surpassed legendary spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of 31 wickets in ODI World Cups.

The 33-year-old now has the third most wickets amongst Indians at the World Cup. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath lead the pack with 44 wickets each.